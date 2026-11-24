Shares in B&Q owner Kingfisher slipped as weaker trading in France and Poland overshadowed a modest profit forecast upgrade. Photograph: Paul Faith/PA

European shares closed lower on Tuesday after their strongest session in six months as a technology-led rebound lost momentum.

European technology stocks had risen more than 4 per cent on Monday in their biggest one-day jump ​since early April, after Jensen Huang’s surprise reinstatement as chief executive of US chipmaker Nvidia boosted global risk appetite for the sector.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 edged down 0.7 per cent at 632.77 points on Tuesday.

Dublin

The Iseq All-Share index closed 1.5 per cent lower at 14,421.15. Banking stocks were out of sorts, with AIB falling 2.9 per cent to €10.97 and Bank of Ireland slipping 2 per cent to €18.42 – in line with a sell-off by sector players in the UK.

Kingspan was another weak spot among large companies, falling 4.1 per cent to €90.25.

Bucking the trend, Kerry Group advanced 1.8 per cent to €103.70.

London

Of Irish interest, Tullow Oil closed 15 per cent higher as the explorer reached a deal with Ghana on how to resolve two tax disputes totalling $387 million (€353 million), plus penalties, easing the path for the company to progress refinancing plans and continue to invest in key oilfields off the country’s coast.

The FTSE 100 index ended down 0.1 per cent. Mining shares were among the biggest weights on the index as copper ⁠and gold prices retreated, with Antofagasta dropping 8.1 per cent, Anglo American off 5.7 per cent ‌and Glencore ‌losing ​4.8 per cent.

Banks were also among the top drags, with HSBC Holdings down 2.7 per cent and Barclays falling 2.5 per cent.

Among defensive stocks, ​Unilever rose 2 per cent, GSK gained 2.5 per cent and ​AstraZeneca added 2.9 per cent.

Among others, caterer Compass Group gained about 4.2 per cent after reporting fiscal 2026 organic revenue growth above analysts’ expectations and reaffirming plans ‌to shift its primary listing to New York.

Home improvement retailer Kingfisher, owner of B&Q, ​slipped 4.8 per cent as weaker trading in France and Poland overshadowed a modest profit forecast upgrade.

Europe

Aixtron retreated 16.3 per cent, unwinding part of the previous session’s gains, after UBS downgraded the chip systems manufacturer to sell. Peers Infineon and ASM International dropped more than 9 per cent and 8 per cent, respectively.

In Europe, miners were the biggest percentage losers, down almost 5 per cent as prices of gold and copper slipped.

Sanofi gained 9.7 per cent to top the Stoxx 600 after the pharma company said it would acquire US drugmaker Insmed for $41 billion, marking the largest acquisition of chief executive Belén Garijo’s tenure.

The announcement boosted healthcare stocks, up nearly ‌2 per cent.

New York

The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 were lower in early-afternoon trading as investors retreated from artificial intelligence (AI)-linked shares after an Nvidia-fuelled rally. They were also awaiting inflation data before the Federal Reserve’s ​December meeting.

The pullback followed outsize gains on Monday, when Jensen Huang was reinstated as Nvidia’s chief executive. Nvidia shares surged 31.5 per cent in that session, adding nearly $1 trillion (€910 billion) to the company’s market value.

On Tuesday, the stock fell as investors weighed the implications of Huang’s reinstatement, focusing on the political and governance risks surrounding his return.

Other chip stocks followed suit.

Neocloud companies also gave back some of Monday’s gains, with CoreWeave and Nebius ⁠down sharply.

Before Monday’s rebound, AI-linked stocks had ​struggled for weeks as investors questioned the sector’s debt-fuelled spending and the returns ​it could generate.

Anthropic’s shares tumbled to $76, well below their $83 initial public offering price last week, as the AI start-up’s blockbuster market debut last week failed to rekindle enthusiasm ‌for the AI trade.

Amazon and Alphabet, two of ​Anthropic’s biggest investors, were each down.

A Conference Board survey showed US consumer confidence rose to its highest level in nearly two years in November amid optimism over the labour market and the economy following this month’s midterm elections.

Traders are fully pricing in a quarter of a percentage point US Federal Reserve rate hike next month and see a slim chance of a 0.5 of a point move, up from zero a day earlier, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool. – Additional reporting by Reuters