Business

PTSB says it’s focused on Bawag bid as Axis announcement ‘highly speculative’

‘No offer has been made’ by firm founded by former banker Mark Duffy, says lender

PTSB agreed in April to be bought by Austria's Bawag. Photograph Nick Bradshaw / The Irish Times
PTSB agreed in April to be bought by Austria's Bawag. Photograph Nick Bradshaw / The Irish Times
Joe Brennan
Mon Oct 05 2026 - 07:251 MIN READ

PTSB said it remains focused on concluding its takeover by Austria’s Bawag as it characterised an announcement by a corporate advisory firm cofounded by a former boom-era banker as “highly speculative and conditional”.

Axis Capital, cofounded three years ago by former Bank of Scotland (Ireland) chief executive Mark Duffy, said on Friday evening it was considering a bid for PTSB, almost six months after the bank agreed to sell itself to Austria’s Bawag for €1.62 billion.

While it said any possible offer would be in cash at €3.20 per share – 7.7 per cent above the agreed price with Bawag – it also signalled it has yet to line up funding for such an offer.

PTSB, which is 57.5 per cent Government owned, said in a statement on Monday morning that “no offer has been made by Axis for the company and that the announcement by Axis is highly speculative and conditional”.

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It added that the bank’s board “is focused on delivering value and certainty to the company’s shareholders and, in accordance with its legal obligations, is continuing to work with Bawag to satisfy the remaining conditions” of the agreement.

The High Court, which is overseeing the sale, which is being carried out by a so-called scheme of arrangement, is due to hold a sanctioning hearing on October 27th.

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Joe Brennan

Joe Brennan

Joe Brennan is Markets Correspondent of The Irish Times
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