Denis Brosnan-chaired Glanua back in the black following €3m reorganisation

The company, chaired by Denis Brosnan, left, rebranded from BHSL to Glanua in 2023. Photograph: BHSL

Environmental firm Glanua is back in the black following a reorganisation of the company that cost more than €3 million over several years.

New financial filings for the group, now focused on engineering solutions for the water and wastewater industries, said after-tax profits more than doubled to €2.7 million last year.

The profits for the year, which also saw a marginal increase in turnover, pushed it out of the red to now sit on accumulated profits of €2 million.

Glanua, chaired by former Kerry Group chief executive Denis Brosnan, raised close to €40 million from investors to develop tech that would convert poultry manure into energy and then expanded into wastewater and effluent treatment.

The firm has noted in financial filings for the past five years that a reorganisation of the business has been continuing. The project involved the company, formerly known as BHSL, focusing on municipal water and wastewater, and industrial wastewater services. Reorganisation costs over the past five years have been a combined €3.1 million.

New financial filings for Glanua Group Limited, led by group managing director Karl Zimmerer, have shown turnover rose by €1.2 million to €155.6 million in 2025, and the group’s operating profits fell from €5.2 million to €4.8 million.

During the year, fees related to the reorganisation fell from €625,000 to €7,000 and costs for remediation works on a UK-based plant fell from €1 million to €10,000, which contributed to after-tax profits rising from €906,000 to €2.7 million.

At the year end, the group recorded assets of €95.4 million, up from €93.7 million in 2024, and liabilities fell from €68 million to €66.3 million.

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A note in the directors’ report said the company made “significant progress” on implementation of its reorganisation plans, which are continuing.

They added that the firm’s appointment to a number of AMP8 frameworks in the UK, an investment programme to improve water infrastructure, will help it to grow rapidly from 2026.

“Projects under the AMP8 frameworks in the UK have started to flow and will bring significant growth in 2026 and beyond,” Glanua’s directors said.

The company employed 545 staff in 2025, compared to 480 the previous year, with total staff costs up from €31.7 million to €39 million.

Last year, it completed projects for Uisce Éireann and the Kilkenny regional water supply scheme and has works under way on the two largest water treatment schemes supplying Dublin.

“During late 2025 and early 2026 the group started to see projects that had been delayed due to economic uncertainty start to be awarded. We expect to have a strong 2026,” the directors said.

They added that the company has also established a base in Lisbon, Portugal, with a view to expanding the business in the country, and has plans to set up a presence in the US this year.