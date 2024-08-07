Galway-based wastewater company Glanua buys UK firm Aqua Operations

Glanua group managing director Karl Zimmerer. 'This acquisition creates significant synergies, allowing us to expand our operations and maintenance services in the UK while also enabling Aqua Operations to benefit from our design and build expertise.' Photograph: Andrew Downes

Galway-based water and wastewater engineering company Glanua has bought UK-based industrial operations and maintenance firm Aqua Operations for an undisclosed sum.

The group said the acquisition would “significantly enhance” its capacity to scale its industrial division business, as well as increase its presence in the UK and grow its workforce to 546 people.

The Loughrea-based company, which has raised almost €40 million from investors in recent years, said it recently received “significant funding” from Rabobank to support its continuing expansion. The company is looking to expand its industrial operations and maintenance services, and said the acquisition would enhance its service offering to a broader client base in both the UK and Ireland.

Following the transaction Aqua Operations will continue to trade under its current name, and its founder, Jon Waller, will remain in a leading role within the business. There will be no impact on existing jobs in either Glanua or Aqua Operations, with both parties planning to continue expanding their operations and headcount.

READ MORE

Bradford-based Aqua Operations employs 40 staff and generated revenue of £15 million last year. Its client base includes Unilever, First Milk and Greencore.

Total revenue in Glanua amounted to €150 million in 2023, which was up from €97 million the year before. The group’s long-term strategic plan is to grow turnover to €400 million by 2028. The group recently opened four new offices in Belfast, Cork, Reading, and London. Its clients include Uisce Éireann, Thames Water, Yorkshire Water, Northern Ireland Water, Kerry Group, Glanbia and ABP.

Glanua group managing director Karl Zimmerer said Aqua Operations “has built a strong reputation for excellence in the water and wastewater sector in a very short time”.

“This acquisition creates significant synergies, allowing us to expand our operations and maintenance services in the UK while also enabling Aqua Operations to benefit from our design and build expertise,” he said. “By combining the skills and capabilities of Aqua Operations, Glanua will enhance the range of services it offers and establish itself as a complete solutions provider in water and wastewater solutions to a wider range of customers.”