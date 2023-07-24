Waste-to-energy company BHSL rebrands as Glanua

Glanua Group managing director Karl Zimmerer: 'This is the start of a new chapter for Glanua.' Photograph: Corporate Photographers, Dublin

Limerick-based waste-to-energy firm has rebranded as Glanua and said it is looking to add 250 jobs over the next five years as it looks to capitalise on the “increased importance of sustainability”.

In a statement on Monday, the company said that the newly formed Glanua Group will be headquartered in Loughrea, Co Galway, with its four subsidiaries Glan Agua Ireland, Glan Agua UK, Hydro International and MEIC being renamed Glanua Ireland, Glanua UK, Glanua Industrial and Glanua Civils respectively.

The group, which employs 320 people in Ireland and the UK, is also “seeking to fill 100 engineering and environmental roles”, said managing director Karl Zimmerer, with a further 150 jobs to be added over the next five years.

“This is the start of a new chapter for Glanua and it is a positive development for Loughrea, for Galway and for Ireland’s ambition to be a lead country in the provision of sustainable and critical engineering solutions,” he said.

Paul Gardner, director of UK and group development at Glanua, said the group has an ambitious growth strategy centred on climate transition and sustainability.

‘Record investment’

“Our municipal clients are working to comply with stringent environmental regulations and fulfil their commitments to achieve net zero by 2030,” he said. “It is anticipated that this will lead to record investment over the coming years and so this is a key focus for the group.”

The company, which has raised almost €40 million from investors in recent years, originally developed technology to convert poultry manure into energy but has since expanded into related sectors on the back of buying wastewater and effluent treatment company Hydro International in 2017, and waste processor Glanway a year later.

BHSL also acquired Loughrea-based wastewater treatment specialist Glan Agua and sister company MEIC in February 2022 for a reported €10 million.