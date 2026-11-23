‘This is not just about the money. It is about fairness, accountability and protecting other people from experiencing the same thing.’ Photograph: iStock

“I am writing to you in absolute distress,” begins the mail from Justyna, who has a story that will be familiar to many readers because it involves a company that has featured on many occasions on this page.

“I recently discovered that I am a victim of an 11-year hidden subscription by Complete Savings (Webloyalty) that has covertly cost me approximately €2,000,” she says.

Her problems with the company began all the way back in June 2015, when she bought a plane ticket on the Ryanair website.

“After completing the transaction, a pop-up appeared offering a €15 cashback reward. Believing this was an official promotional discount or voucher from Ryanair, I accepted it,” she says.

She stresses that she was unaware she was signing up to a “paid monthly subscription” and she only discovered it in recent weeks.

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Justyna says the company “silently escalated the subscription costs over the years without any new consent. They started by taking €12, then increased it to €15, then €18, and currently they are charging a staggering €21 per month.”

She also says the billing dates changed, as did the “transaction descriptor names on my bank statements”.

In addition, “any automated emails they claim to have sent went straight to my spam folder, which auto-deletes messages after 30 days. I was systematically left completely in the dark.”

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According to Justyna, she never once logged into their website and never once used any of the Complete Savings services.

“When I contacted them, they cancelled the future charges but offered me an insulting, fractional refund of just three months (€62), refusing to return the rest of my €2,000,” she writes.

“I feel deeply let down. I am an ordinary person, and losing €2,000 is a massive financial blow to me. I cannot accept that a company can take approximately €2,000 from an ordinary person’s bank account over 11 years, hide behind different transaction descriptions and then simply refuse to take responsibility when the consumer finally discovers what has happened. This is not just about the money. It is about fairness, accountability and protecting other people from experiencing the same thing.”

Justyna’s story is not the only one we have heard in recent weeks about Complete Savings, but before we get to the others, maybe we should recap who or what this operation is.

It is a multinational, self-styled web-loyalty scheme that people sign up for – sometimes without being entirely aware that is what they are doing – after they make purchases on partner sites.

When people sign up, Complete Savings promises them cashback if they shop on certain sites. On the surface that is all well and good but it only works if members first know they have signed up for the site, and second are happy to have done so.

It is not so well and good if people sign up for the service without being entirely up to speed with what is going on.

And how would people do that? Based on what our readers have told us over more than a decade, it is remarkably easy.

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Let’s say you buy a product on a site that has a relationship with Complete Savings – Domino’s Pizza or Ryanair, for example. Just after you have ordered your pizza or booked your flight, you might be offered the chance to avail of a discount on your next purchase via a pop-up window. So, without giving it too much thought, you re-enter your credit or debit card details and, hey presto, you have signed up to the scheme.

The problem of people signing up without being fully – or even partially – aware of doing so is not unique to this country.

Complete Savings and its parent company, Webloyalty, have attracted significant negative publicity in the United States and the UK over many years.

Webloyalty made headlines in the UK back in 2024 when the advertising watchdog there announced it was banning pop-up ads that offer customers cashback.

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The British Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said it had found a number of adverts run by Webloyalty to be misleading and it noted that the offending pop-ups appeared after consumers bought products online and offered cashback of about £20.

The ads said shoppers could click on a link “to claim the above reward, credited on to your card, when you next place an order” with the retailer.

Text in a smaller font added that “by tapping above, you can join our partner programme for £18/month and claim your reward”.

The advertising authority said it was unclear that the pop-ups, which featured on multiple well-known sites, were coming from a third party, and that by clicking “continue” some people may have been under the impression they were finalising their transaction with the original retailer.

It also said people may have been under the impression they had earned a free cashback reward based on the order they had just placed, something that was not the case.

In response at the time, Webloyalty said it believed it was clear to shoppers that their order with the partner website was complete, that the pop-ups were offered by a third-party service and that it was advertising signing up for a paid-for scheme.

Following the ASA’s ruling, the ads as they currently appear in the UK are banned and Webloyalty must make future marketing communications clearer for shoppers.

It has also mandated that any online retailer who goes into business with Webloyalty must make sure the ads are clearly displayed as coming from a third-party subscription scheme.

To the best of our knowledge there has been no similar action taken in this jurisdiction by any authority.

Anyway, back to our readers.

We also heard from Lisa. “In October 2022, I ordered Domino’s online and was subsequently presented with an offer to receive €16.87 cashback. I believed I was signing up to claim cashback, but I have only recently discovered that I had actually enrolled in a recurring Complete Savings subscription,” she writes.

She says that over the following four years approximately €792 was charged to her Bank of Ireland card, with the monthly membership fee increasing from €15 to €18 and eventually €21.

“I was completely unaware that I was paying for this membership and have never used any of its benefits,” she says.

“Since discovering the payments, I have contacted Complete Savings repeatedly. After several requests and escalations, they have agreed to refund €219 but have now stated that this is their final offer.”

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We also heard from Kevin, who says the “exact same thing has happened to me. Between 2023 and 2026 I have paid roughly €624. I have contacted them for a full refund and I intend to raise this with the Small Claims Court and the CCPC if they push back. When I spoke to their customer service team they shared when and how I registered with them. In my case, I registered for (what I thought was) a one-off discount on a future purchase from one of their partners, Domino’s pizza.”

And then there was Daniil. “I’ve just gone through a very similar experience, but after several rounds of complaints the company has refused to refund most of what I paid,” his mail begins.

“I discovered this month that I had been paying for Complete Savings since November 2022, following an offer shown after a Domino’s order. I don’t recall appreciating at the time that I was signing up for an ongoing paid subscription. I have never used or claimed a single benefit – not the welcome reward, monthly bonuses, cashback etc.”

He writes that he paid a total of €771, with the monthly subscription rising from €15 to €18 and then €21 a month. He cancelled in the middle of September.

“Complete Savings says I completed a separate enrolment form, entered my payment details and agreed to its terms, and that it sent welcome and recurring billing emails. I’m not disputing that those emails arrived: they looked like promotional newsletters, and I never realised I was continuing to pay for the service. What surprised me was the refund process. I was initially offered €39, then received a further €162 after a management review. The company also says it had automatically refunded one €15 payment in April 2023. That makes €216 refunded in total, leaving €555.”

He says that when he pushed back, he was told the €216 “was the maximum they could refund, but subsequently reopened the management review after I reiterated that I had used no benefits whatsoever. Today, 24 September, they sent a final response stating that no further refund would be issued.”

He accepts that he “should have spotted the payments sooner, but I think there is a wider consumer story here: a subscription acquired incidentally after an unrelated purchase, benefit-focused emails that are easy to dismiss as marketing, years of charges despite zero use, and a refund process that required repeated escalation before ending in a partial refund.

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We also heard from Arran, who “for some time, had a suspicion that I might have signed up to this ‘savings programme’ after purchasing tickets through Ticketmaster several years ago. However, I had never understood that I was entering into an ongoing paid subscription.”

After reading our last article on Complete Savings in September he “decided to check my Bank of Ireland account transactions and my email inbox. I was shocked to discover that I have been paying membership fees since November 2022. I was able to log into my account through an initial welcome email I received in 2022. From there I was able to access my payment history, which delivered a punch in the gut. In total, between November 2022 and September 2026, I have paid €753.”

He searched through his old emails “to check whether I had simply overlooked” correspondence from the company.

“The only communication I can find from Complete Savings is the original email welcoming me to the programme in 2022. I can find no subsequent emails from them, including no notification of either price increase. Since raising my complaint, Complete Savings has provided me with copies of some communications which it says were sent to me during my membership. However, I have no record whatsoever of receiving these communications. They do not appear in my inbox history, whereas the original 2022 welcome email does.”

He says this “discrepancy is particularly concerning to me. I have serious doubts as to whether the copies I have now been provided were actually sent to me at the time stated. Given that I can locate the original welcome email but none of these subsequent communications, I have asked the company to provide evidence demonstrating that these emails were actually dispatched to my email address at the relevant times, rather than simply providing copies or templates of what it says was sent.”

He stresses that he has “also never used the Complete Savings service or any of the benefits associated with the membership. I have never claimed cashback, discounts or any of the other benefits they say the programme provides. Had I understood that I was paying for this service every month, I would not have continued with it.”

He says that “another issue is how the transactions appeared on my bank account. Rather than an obvious description identifying a monthly Complete Savings subscription, the transactions appeared as ‘wly* complete’. These payments simply did not register with me as an ongoing paid subscription to a savings programme. In hindsight, I should have really questioned this further, and I’m annoyed with myself for not doing this earlier.

“I have contacted Complete Savings and requested a full refund. In response, they have offered me nominal refunds totalling just €53, described as a ‘gesture of goodwill’. This is against a total of €753 in membership fees charged over the course of the membership.

“I do not consider €53 an adequate resolution given the circumstances, particularly as I did not understand that I had entered into an ongoing paid subscription, have never used the service or claimed any of its benefits, and have no record of receiving notifications of the two price increases.”

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He then sent us a follow-up mail saying that he had “quite a few emails back and forth with Complete Savings. They have now provided me with copies of emails which they claim were sent to me during my membership, including emails concerning increases to the monthly membership fee.”

Arran says the “difficulty is that I have no record whatsoever of receiving these emails. I have searched my inbox, deleted items and junk folders and cannot locate them. Until Complete Savings supplied copies retrospectively, I had no recollection of ever seeing them.”

When he challenged them on this he says he was told that “partnering with the Validity Certification programme, an email intelligence service, enables us to monitor the delivery of our emails to recipients’ inbox. We can verify that all emails have been sent successfully to the address registered under the Complete Savings membership.”

He says that “despite their reliance on their ‘independent certification’ I have again challenged them on the fact I cannot find any evidence of the monthly emails they claim have been sent to my inbox since I first subscribed in 2022.”

He added that as a result of his persistence “they have now refunded me €216 but state that this is the ‘maximum amount’ they can process, despite significantly more having been taken in membership fees over the years.”

We sent all these stories to Complete Savings to see if it had any comment and – more importantly – if it would commit to offering these readers a full refund.

We did this without much hope because on the last occasion we contacted the company on behalf of our readers a spokeswoman said: “I am afraid that under applicable data protection laws, including the EU GDPR and the Irish Data Protection Act 2018, we cannot discuss or disclose any details relating to potential members with third parties.”

In all our years doing this we have never had a company simply refuse to comment on the basis of GDPR rules. But we gave it a shot.

We did manage to get a statement.

This is what it said. “It appears that these members have provided you with certain information; refunds are in process. The company considers its member information as confidential between the contractual parties and is unable to comment further on this matter. The Complete Savings program offers industry leading cash back of a minimum of 10 per cent on everyday purchases and many members generate significant monthly savings. Members can also receive their initial welcome bonus during the free trial period.”