100 Irish websites for Christmas presents, from painted chocolates to ‘panoramic socks’

Couple on vacation at mountain cabin. Sitting on the floor on a blanket by a fireplace in a cozy living room on Christmas. Using laptop to buy gifts for friend and family. Wearing festive knitted sweaters. Austrian Alps.

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday looming large and Christmas barrelling down the tracks soon afterwards, it is going to be hard to avoid the whole present buying palaver from here on in. Given the €5 charge that products bought from outside of the EU now attract, there has scarcely been a better time to buy Irish and that is just one of the – newer – reasons we think it is worth celebrating the work of local online retailers where you might find better presents and better value.

Food and drink

This Dublin-based condiment brand has launched a new gifting set built around three of its best-sellers: Peanut Rãyu, Black Bean Rãyu and Smoky Chilli Oil. The gift pack also includes biscuit recipes and ideas for how best to use the rãyus and chilli oil.

Some excellent hampers to be found on this site for the chocolate lover in your life, and it is promising 10 per cent off your first order.

Black Emerald is an Irish-owned single grain Irish whiskey and until December 11th every bottle ordered on the site arrives hand-signed by Simon Zebo.

A “premium Irish craft gin inspired by Ireland’s landscapes. Crafted in small batches using carefully selected botanicals, it delivers a smooth, balanced flavour with a distinctive character”.

All sorts of produce from all parts of Ireland, including hampers, cheeses and charcuteries. We like the look of the subscription packages, which promise the “newest and tastiest indie goodies” delivered to the recipient’s house once a month for a year.

Sligo-based company selling Irish food and all manner of beauty and wellness products for you to choose from.

An independent deli in Tramore, Co Waterford. Cookbooks, hampers, exotic spices and a whole lot more.

This site sells some of the finest fudge you will find anywhere in Ireland − and, in fact, in the world.

A Limerick-based retailer that stocks mainly Irish artisan food products allowing you to support multiple local businesses on the one site.

There has been a lot of talk about where honey comes from in recent months. There are no question marks over this raw Irish honey.

One of the finest places to go in search of hampers with a fishy nature. You can expect Irish Organic Salmon in varying flavours, and all manner of artisan cheeses, chocolates and crackers.

If you are looking for a hamper full of lovely things, you won’t go far wrong when shopping on this Galway-based website.

The “home of traditional smoked salmon in Cork”, with some fine smoked organic and wild Irish salmon that is “handmade in small batches in Ireland’s only traditional timber smoke house, where fish are hung for smoking”.

We are not entirely sure if Yeats liked whiskey but if he did he might have enjoyed Lake Isle of Innisfree, “a premium whiskey inspired by the landscape and literary legacy” of the poet.

Top notch Waterford-based food shop with a wide range of hampers that will make any recipient think the very best of you.

As well as wheely good cheesy presents you will find cured meats, crackers, relishes, wines, cookery books and kitchen accessories.

These Burren chocolate makers are up there with the best in Ireland. It is a testament to how good they are that many products were sold out when we checked the website.

[ Polish chocolatier in Clare: ‘There’s something very special about Irish people’Opens in new window ]

More cheesy goodness from a company that deserves much of the credit for Ireland’s grá for cheeses.

And speaking of Grá, the Galway chocolate makers continue to build a brand that they should be proud of. The chocolates are beautifully painted and taste lovely and should be savoured rather than wolfed down on Christmas Day.

Beauty and self-care

A site groaning under the weight of all the cosmetics it sells, with some excellent-looking gift sets that promise to take much of the hassle out of present buying this season.

This company makes all manner of soaps and other smelly things by hand and anyone who has their products in their home will be glad of it.

This Stoneybatter operation is up there with the best in Ireland’s skincare sector with its certified vegan and cruelty-free products made locally by hand with natural, organic and botanical ingredients.

This brand “celebrates the gentle magic of the season, found not in excess, but in meaningful moments of presence, connection and giving from the heart”.

This Galway-based operation, set up by a scientist, is undoubtedly one of the best places to go for cleansers, scrubs, gift sets and sera.

“With these natural skincare products you support your skin’s healthy balance, with minimum product dependence. The collection promotes a simple skincare routine that fits hectic schedules,” is what the site tells us.

Toys and stuff

Cute site promising “smart, quality toys to suit all ages, tastes and prices”.

This brand marries books and play in a very cool way, with the stories designed to foster imagination and self-belief through the medium of play and dressing up. We also love how the stories contain the odd Irish word to help kids – and their parents – learn without realising it.

If someone you are buying for is into gaming then this Westport-based website is definitely worth a visit.

An old-school toy shop that has been selling wooden toys and other more traditional presents aimed at children from the heart of Galway for more than four decades.

“Sustainable Toys for curious kids. Thoughtfully chosen with people and planet in mind.” Who are we to argue with that?

This Stillorgan-based, family-owned operation has had its finger on the pulse of the Irish toy market for more than 50 years.

This shop doesn’t just sell any old toys, it sells the smartest of toys for the smartest of children.

If you are looking for puppets – and indeed a massive range of other things kids will love – then you won’t go wrong here.

Offaly-based website with a great range of toys for children, with a focus on things with a special appeal to kids with additional needs.

This brand’s aim is not to make toys that will be disposed of before the end of the year but handmade woollen creations that will make memories and get past down the generations.

Wicklow-based shop has wooden toys, scooters, educational toys and arts and crafts, as well as more high-tech audio players, and books and accessories.

This Tralee-based family business says it has “a simple mission: to provide the best value, selection, and service for toys and nursery essentials”.

Based in Dunleer, Co Louth, you will find a huge amount of imaginative, creative and fun-filled toys.

Clothes

People living in the west of Ireland know a thing or two about terrible weather so if you are looking for clothes to see those you love or like through a storm then this site won’t be found wanting.

“Cycling clothing to make you smile,” the site says. The gear comes from “bike riders, not a boardroom” and is “still designed and refined on the wild and beautiful trails of our Sperrin Mountains home. Bringing you colour without compromise, at a fair price and with friendly service.”

This Dublin-based company creates “unique unisex panoramic socks that celebrate beautiful landmarks and places of Ireland.

These lads have been making funny T-shirts for donkey’s years and they have added all manner of mugs and stuff to their range too.

These fellas have considerably expanded their merch this year with dozens of headline-themed T-shirts that might cause both hilarity and grave offence on Christmas morning.

Still going strong, this Spiddal shop sells Irish-language T-shirts, hoodies, jackets and greeting cards.

The Hanna people have been making hats in the hills of Donegal for more than 100 years so you can be sure they will last.

And speaking of old-school Irish clothes shop from Donegal, there is also this institution that has been selling Donegal tweeds and throws for decades.

These socksy people make excellent products that are more than a cut above the socks you’ll buy in most regular shops. They also have a subscription service because who doesn’t want to get surprise socks in the post once a month?

“Looking for an Irish baby Christmas gift that’s soft, practical and made to last?” Look no further than here.

“At Peach Vintage Clothing, we believe that fashion should be durable and bought intentionally, not just to follow a trend. We wish to celebrate craftsmanship, protect at our own scale our beautiful planet and help you build a wardrobe that allows you to express who you really are!” What’s not to love about that?

You’d imagine a shop called Manley would see men’s clothes, right? Well, you’d be wrong. This is the place you will find women’s clothes that are as “fearless and unforgettable as you”.

Can socks be incredible? These sock sellers certainly think so.

“Irish. Ethical. Sustainable. Independent.” All things we love when shopping for clothes.

Jewellery

You can buy plenty of Irish-made jewellery and so much of it is brilliant – but here you can make it yourself right in the heart of Dublin city centre. As well as vouchers for making sessions, you can also buy ring, fingerprint pendant and dog pendant making kits.

Small jewellery studio, based in Skerries, that makes personalised jewellery – initial necklaces, birthstone pieces, friendship and family necklaces – in sterling silver, 14kt rolled gold and 9kt gold, with most pieces priced between about €50 and €120.

“Charmingly rude jewellery,” the makers say. And it is. But it doesn’t have to be and Rudies pieces can be personalised to say your own words, name or mottos.

“Award-winning feel-good statement jewellery made in Ireland,” is how the site puts it. The laser-cut acrylic pieces are bursting with vibrant colours and will help the recipient stand out from the crowd.

This is where you will find some of the coolest – and ethically crafted and genderless – jewellery you will ever see.

Some really nice and not wildly expensive jewellery and personalised gifts.

A site for some very special presents for the most special people in your life.

Some beautiful and sustainably made jewellery, from the Ox Mountains in Co Mayo, that will definitely stand out.

Something unique

This is a lovely site selling all manner of lovely things. Karo’s mission, the site tells us “is to make ‘little pieces of art’ – highly creative, yes, but functional and therefore justifying their existence. They don’t break the bank and they are an absolute treat to own and use and make everyday brighter.”

Sustainable Irish eco-friendly brand that sells a whole lot of receptacles for carrying water – and, pleasingly, wine and cocktail-making kits – that can be personalised to show the gift getter that you care.

Small studio in Dublin 15 making framed 3D-printed relief maps of the places that matter: where a couple met, a first home, the home place of a family abroad. Customers design their own map, see the exact model in 3D before ordering. It is then printed.

Newly set-up business in Limerick that makes personalised map prints of one place that matters to someone. You design it, they print it.

Beautiful abstract canvases and limited-edition prints with a newly launched Obra Art gift box, making it even easier to choose a present for someone you like.

Small, independent shop packed with gifts, homeware and accessories located in Stoneybatter and is “full of unique handcrafted Irish pieces along with beautiful products from around the world to inspire and promote positivity”.

Small family-owned business in Connemara that stocks a handpicked selection of Irish-designed products, from cosy knitwear, blankets and sheepskins to Irish art, jewellery and homeware.

Carlow-based business promising to help you create “beautiful tables and homewares with soul”, with “unique finds for homes that tell stories”.

Essential-oil and candle brand committed to authentic natural ingredients and sustainability. The candles and oils contain “a therapeutic essential oil blend created for a specific purpose – from focus to sleep”.

Pieces created from copper and fired with enamel glass.

Handmade Irish gifts with products crafted by as many as 70 different Irish makers.

If you want to give someone the most beautiful way to light their home then this is the place for you. Everything is handmade by the creators using recycled materials. And the option to create designs all of your own is also on the table.

This business has made a point of showcasing home-grown creativity for over 40 years and the website currently lists more than 150 individual makers alongside its own pottery ranges.

Another champion of Irish makers, the Jando people will be hosting an excellent Christmas market in Dublin’s Chocolate Factory in the weeks ahead. The site is also a great place for cool presents, including some of the most beautiful prints of landmarks around the country. There are also tote bags, cards, jigsaws and screen-printing workshops on the table.

The Nature of Things and its sister brand, Bumbóg, have been designed to bring comfort, calm and cheer to every home, and that sounds delightful to us.

This is a gorgeous site selling words etched in porcelain. There is poetry and lyrics and positive affirmations as well a bespoke service.

Some absolutely remarkable and uniquely Irish ceramics are available from this site, including tableware, decorative items and sculptural pieces.

Lovely homeware brand that draws its inspiration from Ireland’s great outdoors with pieces designed to bring a sense of calm, connection and the beauty of our landscapes into our homes.

This site sells products from more than 30 Irish brands including cards, socks, jewellery, lip balms and more. And as if that wasn’t sound enough, 10 per cent of each sale goes to a charity of the customer’s choice.

Goods crafted in Ireland by social enterprises that offer second chances to individuals from marginalised communities, including those with disabilities, refugees and individuals rebuilding their lives after addiction or time in prison. It has just launched a collection of handmade dolls based on Irish mythology.

A simple idea executed really well, this box of tricks has the things that lovers of Ireland might need to see them through the festive season.

This is the place where present-buying Ninjas go to make it look like they have the finest of eyes for the coolest of presents.

Nicely laid out Clare-based site that has an ever increasing range of presents ideas for men, women, boys and girls. And they also do the gift wrapping so you don’t have to.

Pricewatch might be biased – given we’re from Galway and all – but we do love this shop which is full of quirky, funny, beautiful things, many of which have a Galway theme.

We like how Golden Discs continues to stand firm in the face of downloading and streaming, selling physical music and the wherewithal to play it, as well as associated merch.

This shop brings together many of the very best makers in Ireland and makes it easy to find gorgeous presents made on this island.

Clonakilty-based shop stocking products made by more than 70 Irish makers. They also make their own pieces in-house.

Another site that curates things made by Irish makers and designers.

Books

We love this site’s gift hampers that come with all manner of lovely treats … and a book. It also has also offer a monthly book subscription that promises a “brilliant new fiction book, delicious Irish chocolate and a surprise gift, carefully packed in Waterford”.

Based in Ranelagh in Dublin, you will find thousands of titles in stock, with free delivery on orders over €50 and free local delivery within a range of 2.5km.

One of the best and biggest independent book retailers in Ireland, if you can’t find the book you are looking for here, it probably isn’t worth reading.

And staying in Galway, this is another fine place to find both new and second-hand books. The online offering is excellent but it is hard to top wandering through the shop.

A “charming bookshop located in the heart of Ireland” this site says its “exceptional customer service and personal touch sets us apart from other stores”. And who are we to quibble with that?

A really sweet looking website that sells books, prints and other things that children and their parents will love.

“Read more, pay less,” this site says. And that sounds like an excellent idea to Pricewatch. You will finds tens of thousands of books here, many of which are selling for less than €3.

An award-winning children’s bookshop in Greystones that has books for all children – from babies right up to young adults. It also stocks a range of presents and games.

As they say themselves, they are “locally owned and operated, so everything purchased from us is beneficial to the local community as all the money goes to us rather than a billionaire”. We also like the way this bookshop in Westport is encouraging would-be customers to call or email for Christmas present recommendations as it suggests a degree of personalisation that is often found lacking in our world.

This site has some great books for children and at the time of writing was offering some fairly decent discounts depending on the size of the purchase.

Just because it is one of the oldest and largest bookshop chains in Ireland doesn’t mean it doesn’t deserve a place on our list.

This is, we are reliably informed, “probably the biggest online Irish-language bookshop” and has thousands of titles for all age ranges.