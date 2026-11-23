Ardstone's residential investment fund currently owns and operates approximately 3,100 homes across 21 assets in the Greater Dublin Area. Photograph: Getty

The Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (Isif) has committed €75 million to a new housing joint venture with Ardstone, the property investor and developer, that aims to deliver more than 500 new private rental apartments across Dublin.

The money forms part of a wider €169 million partnership between Isif, Ardstone and CBRE Investment Management.

The joint venture will establish two sub-funds to be managed by Ardstone under its Ardstone Residential Income Fund (ARIF) platform. It will finance two developments with an expected capacity of more than 500 private rental units in the Greater Dublin Area, the joint venture partners said in a statement on Monday.

“Housing remains a core strategic priority for Isif as we seek to achieve our revised target of supporting the delivery of 50,000 new homes by 2030,” said Rebekah Brady, interim director of Isif. “Today’s announcement demonstrates how Isif works with other stakeholders to provide commercial capital that can unlock development, attract additional investment and ultimately support the delivery of much-needed homes at scale across Ireland.”

The investment is in line with Isif’s so-called double bottom investment mandate, which requires both commercial financial returns and a positive economic impact.

Donal O’Neill, chief executive of Ardstone, said that Isif and CBRE Investment Management were “sophisticated, long-term institutional investors” and that the venture gives the group “capital capacity to deliver new housing while maintaining the discipline and alignment that have underpinned Ardstone’s growth to date”.

Ardstone was set up in 2005 by former Friends First property heads Donal Mulcahy, Ciarán Burns and O’Neill, and initially focused on European real estate markets. Since 2021 it has rolled out a long-term residential investment strategy, focused on the mid-level Irish rental market.

ARIF currently owns and operates about 3,100 homes across 21 assets in the Greater Dublin Area, representing €1.4 billion of gross asset value (GAV). The portfolio includes apartment schemes in Santry and Finglas in north Dublin, Spencer Place in the city’s north docklands, and Stoneybatter in Dublin 7.

The fund is backed by major European institutional investors and is targeting growth towards about 5,000 homes and €2 billion of GAV in the near term. Isif previously invested €105 million in ARIF.

Isif had committed a total of €2.7 billion under its housing investment programme by the end of 2025, according to its latest annual report.