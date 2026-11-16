Revolut leaves customers cut off from salary and start-up business account for opaque reasons

What’s the deal with Revolut customers having their accounts frozen with no warning and why do they have to fight so hard to get any explanation as to why their accounts have been frozen and to get the fintech to unfreeze their accounts so they can go about their day-to-day business?

That is a question that a number of readers have found themselves asking of late.

By many measures Revolut – and the likes of N26 and Monzo – have been a good news story for Irish consumers and have without a doubt facilitated the speedier transfer of funds and the easier splitting of bills while rolling out clever budgeting tools.

But perhaps most importantly, the fintechs have put manners on Irish banks and forced them to up their game when it comes to providing services that people want.

But say what you want about the pillar banks, we don’t often hear about them simply shutting people out of their account for days and even weeks without explaining what is going on.

[ Half of consumers use Revolut app, with 6% indicating option as main banking accountOpens in new window ]

First up we heard from Ian, who got in touch after reading one of our recent articles on the topic.

“My salary was paid into my Revolut account eight days ago and it has still not made the money available to me,” his first mail, sent on October 7th, began.

“Initially they requested my contract and a payslip despite my salary being received identically every month for years from the same company, the largest company in Austria,” he said.

“This I did immediately, despite thinking it odd, and as described by Revolut’s Ts & Cs it should have taken no more than three hours. I have repeatedly contacted them and have been told that the problem is due to a technical “glitch”. Then, several days later they then informed me it was actually still an ongoing security check. They simply provide pretyped responses and fail to address anything, with inconsistencies everywhere.”

Revolut is Ian’s “main banking provider. Their help desk is clearly incompetent. I feel helpless, unsupported and the distress is building with major monthly payments looming.”

He said that on October 2nd the fintech “acknowledged that this was already affecting my payments and preparations for my mortgage payment. Revolut was also informed that I had been forced to move money from savings, thereby losing interest, and that payments had already been declined or returned.”

[ Revolut’s outage was a warning to us allOpens in new window ]

A few days later he was given a more detailed explanation, which stated that it “this was ‘an internal technical synchronisation issue where an automated system approval did not sync to release the funds’.’ I was further told that an engineering ticket had been re-raised in order to ‘force a manual release’. Despite that representation, my salary remained unavailable.”

A day later he “explicitly informed Revolut that mortgage, telephone and credit-card payments are falling due and that I do not have sufficient readily available funds to continue covering these obligations indefinitely. Contrary to earlier explanations of a ‘technical glitch’, I was instead told that it still was in fact a security check, and I quote: ‘As a regulated financial institution, we’re required to understand our customers’ activity in line with our Ts & Cs. We also comply with governmental, national, and international policies and regulations. This is why we sometimes need to conduct some extra verifications, but we always aim to complete these as fast as possible.”

Ian said that what concerned him most was “that this does not appear to involve a fraud investigation, AML check or question about the legitimacy of the funds. As far as I have been told, Revolut accepts that the salary payment is legitimate and that the failure to make it available is the result of a problem within its own systems.”

Exactly 12 days later we got a follow-up mail from Ian.

It was day 20 without his salary. “I have pretty much created a blog on their support page and I get repeated identical messages with no information of any use and zero support,” he wrote.

“I have exhausted my savings and have had two stress-related days off work after falling ill. The distress is creeping actually. I am losing interest on my savings and simultaneously incurring interest charges on my credit card. It is utterly incomprehensible what is going on in that company but what is clear is that they are not working ‘diligently’ to fix this issue. Rather it’s a system issue that simply involves waiting for weeks.”

[ Revolut customers in Ireland affected by ‘third-party’ data breachOpens in new window ]

We sent all the correspondence we had got from Ian to Revolut and, less than 24 hours later, he was given access to his own money again.

“Transaction reviews are necessary for us to protect our customers and the integrity of the financial system,” the company wrote in a statement. “As part of our regulatory obligations, we may apply restrictions to customer accounts or transactions for a variety of reasons – and we can’t always disclose why a customer’s account has been restricted.”

The statement added that “this review is now complete, and [Ian] has full access to his funds. We’re sorry that it took longer than expected to execute our transaction checks in this case, and that our communication with the customer didn’t reach its usual standards, particularly given the inconvenience this has caused for him. Recognising this, we have credited [Ian’s] account with a goodwill payment.”

A few days later we heard from Marius who told us that Revolut was “closing merchant accounts on Irish businesses with no human explanation and then holding their customers’ money for 90 days.”

Marius set up an IT support software company called GenticFlow based in Dublin. On September 22nd his start-up was approved by Revolut as a merchant account.

On October 7th a Revolut “account executive onboarded us,” Marius explains. A couple of weeks later, his first customer, a US company paid him a fee for work down amount to more than €10,000.

Marius had told Revolut the money was coming.

A few days later Revolut closed his start-up’s merchant account “citing general fraud and chargeback risk”.

He immediately lodged an appeal and sent in the invoice from his first client including all their details. Just 33 minutes later, his claim was rejected.

He said he was told the money is his account would be held until January 27th. Revolut won’t let us refund the customer and its support team suggested the customer charge the payment back instead. We filed a formal complaint, and it still hasn’t been acknowledged,” he writes. “For a young Irish company, having its first big payment frozen for three months is a real hit, and other small businesses should know it can happen.”

[ Revolut has had more success in Ireland than anywhere else. It’s no mystery whyOpens in new window ]

So we went back to Revolut again, and in less than 24 hours the problems had been resolved.

This time the spokesman said that “transaction reviews are a necessary tool to protect customers, businesses, and the integrity of the financial system. As part of our regulatory obligations, we may apply restrictions to accounts or transactions for a variety of reasons – and we can’t always disclose why there may have been a restriction.”

He said that “our review is now complete, and can confirm [Marius] has full access to his merchant account and funds. We’re sorry that it took longer than expected to execute our checks in this case, and that our communication with the customer didn’t reach its usual standards. Recognising this, we will be crediting [his] account with a goodwill payment.”