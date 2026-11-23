Jilly Cooper has sold more than 11 million copies of her books in the UK alone. Photograph: Lucy Ray Media Assignments/PA

Jilly Cooper has been accused of plagiarising the works of two other novelists.

The bestselling author’s fifth romance series novel, Prudence, published in 1978, allegedly includes several plagiarised passages from The Serial by Cyra McFadden and The Franchise Affair by Josephine Tey.

According to a report in the Observer, Cooper, who died last October, committed “what appears to be extensive and deliberate plagiarism” by lifting at least 35 passages from The Serial alone.

McFadden’s daughter, Caroline McFadden, said: “To steal her work so extensively and to profit off it is unconscionable.”

She said she was considering legal action, adding: “It absolutely boils my blood to think of someone stealing my mother’s work because I know how hard she worked at her craft.

“I will be looking at legal options as this can’t be allowed to stand. I sincerely hope that all of dame Cooper’s work will be scrutinised to see if this was a pattern of hers and other talented authors’ work stolen.”

Cooper, who has sold more than 11 million copies of her books in the UK alone, was given a damehood in the 2024 new year honours list for her services to literature and charity.

Disney+ is currently airing the second series of Rivals, the award-winning television adaptation of her most famous work. The show combines TV industry intrigue and racy sex scenes against the backdrop of the Cotswolds countryside in the fictional guise of Rutshire.

In its investigation, the Observer detailed 15 allegedly plagiarised passages from The Serial, which was first published from late 1975 as a weekly serialisation in a US newspaper before it was released as a book in May 1977.

[ Rivals: The Irish Times Trust has told me to stop being sexy. So here it goes...Opens in new window ]

In The Serial, McFadden, who died in 2024, created the off-and-on-again couple Kate and Harvey Holroyd, two progressives in California’s Marin County. The Observer noted several similarities with the dialogue in Cooper’s character, Berenice, an American feminist.

In The Serial, Kate says of her ex-husband: “I wanted an open, loving relationship, based on growth and trust and sharing, and Harvey wanted his jockey shorts ironed. I mean we just weren’t coming from the same place at all.”

In Prudence, Berenice says of her ex-husband: “I wanted an open living relationship based on trust and growth, and all he wanted was his jockey shorts ironed. I mean we weren’t coming from the same place at all.”

The publication also cited another example from The Serial in which Harvey was offered lifestyle advice. The passage said: “Cut out the nine-to-five shit, Harv. You gotta get in touch with the universe. That’s the first step.”

In Prudence, Berenice offered similar advice. “You ought to cut out that nine to five shit … And get in touch with the universe.”

The Observer said it began looking at Prudence after a reader pointed out similarities with a scene in Tey’s 1948 novel The Franchise Affair.

The publication alleged that Cooper “lifts directly” from chapter 22 of the novel “both in narrative architecture and in line-by-line choice of words”. Tey died in 1952 and left no heirs.

Cooper is said to have praised The Serial for its parody of the modern feminist in a 1982 Mail on Sunday column. She said she was “tremendously comforted” when she “came across a passage in the novel The Serial by Cyra McFadden, a marvellously funny send-up of American trendies in the late 70s”.

An inquest held last year concluded that Cooper suffered a fatal head injury in a fall at her Gloucestershire home. She was found by family on October 4th, 2025, and died in hospital the following day. – Guardian