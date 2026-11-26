A protester holds a banner reading 'We are all the same in face of the high cost of living' while taking part in a protests against rising fuel prices in Bangui, Central Africa Republic, earlier this month. Photograph: Annela Niamolo/AFP via Getty Images

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Media across Central African Republic staged a news blackout on Wednesday, declaring “a day without news” in protest against escalating threats against journalists. Much of it comes from government supporters.

A day without news

When radio listeners in Central African Republic tuned in on Wednesday, instead of news bulletins they heard a message in defence of media freedom and the declaration of a one-day news blackout. In this sparsely populated country, with just 5.5 million people spread across a territory the size of France, radio is the main source of news for most people.

A protest earlier this month at the headquarters of the most popular independent station, Radio Ndeke Luka, triggered Wednesday’s “day without news”. About 100 people gathered outside the studios early on the morning of November 17th, using loudspeakers to disrupt broadcasting in protest against the station’s editorial line, which the protesters claimed was biased in favour of the opposition.

Shortly after the demonstration ended, a pro-government group called Les Requins (The Sharks) posted messages on WhatsApp groups calling on supporters to identify the home addresses of journalists on Radio Ndeke Luka. Eustache Michaël Mounzatela, president of the Central African Journalists’ Union (UJCA), said he was threatened too after the group expressed support for the station.

Pressure on Radio Ndeke Luka had been growing since September when a government minister described it as an “opposition radio station” during a press conference. The government is unhappy about the station’s coverage of the cost of living, fuel shortages and poverty and the threats on November 17th came days after it reported on a march by the opposition Republican Bloc for the Defence of the Constitution.

“Journalists at Radio Ndeke Luka must be able to do their jobs without being targeted because of their editorial line,” Sadibou Marong, director for sub-Saharan Africa at Reporters Without Borders, said in a statement.

“Publicly labelling a media outlet as close to the opposition, then allowing pro-government support groups to organise demonstrations against it and threatening to track down its journalists’ home addresses, creates an extremely worrying climate. The Central African authorities must unequivocally condemn these actions, take the necessary steps to protect journalists and ensure their safety.”

Polls show that Radio Ndeke Luka, which broadcasts in French and Sango, is seen as the most independent, reliable source of news in Central African Republic, and it offers airtime to both government and opposition politicians. It receives funding from Unicef, the European Union and Switzerland as well as from western philanthropic groups and its coverage reflects a commitment to democracy, human rights and pluralism.

Russia, which has a strong military and economic presence in Central African Republic, sponsors the rival Radio Lengo Songo, which is subject to western sanctions because of its association with the Wagner Group of mercenaries. The station is strongly supportive of the government, as is the publicly funded Radio Centrafrique and Télévision Centrafricaine, while the newspaper sector is diverse but weak.

After the threats against Radio Ndeke Luka, Mounzatela visited the station to demonstrate the support of the journalists’ union, which called for the day without news on Wednesday. The UCJA said the news blackout was a peaceful protest to underline that “the security of journalists, freedom of the press and the public’s right to information are non-negotiable”.

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