With the greatest respect to playwright Oliver Goldsmith, Regency novelist Maria Edgeworth and Michael Collins’s fiancee Kitty Kiernan, Ballymahon’s Maura Higgins holds the title of Most Famous Person in the History of Longford – at least in North America, where she has built on her breakthrough in The Traitors to reach the final of the US version of Dancing with the Stars (DWTS).

Watching Higgins tango her way to fifth place in the two-hour live decider will have been a surreal experience for regular viewers of the Irish version of the show. Lots about the US DWTS is familiar – the theme tune, the bantering presenters, the over-the-top judges.

But there are differences, too. There is no “mean” adjudicator in the tradition of Brian Redmond or, in the case of the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, Craig Revel Horwood. Plus, there’s a weird round where the celebrity contestant and their pro partner are told their next dance on the fly, then have to run over to an opaque screen and throw on their outfits.

[ Maura Higgins from Longford to the US: ‘She’s on billboards up and down Sunset Boulevard. She’s everywhere’Opens in new window ]

Then there is the sheer alien-like quality of the American celebrity C-list. This year’s contest was won by Paralympian Ezra Frech dancing with Daniella Karagach, who edged out Olympic skater Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov – none a household name outside North America.

What is especially striking, however, is just how much Americans continue to fetishise the Shamrock Shake idea of Ireland. Higgins and her pro partner, Mark Ballas, are referred to throughout as “Team Tink”, which is a joke about Higgins’s pronunciation of “th”. Hilarious – though she probably feels she has no choice but to play along with it.

“My friends say I’m true Irish at heart. I’m a fighter. I never want to give up on anything,” Higgins tells Ballas as they reflect on how far they have come across the season’s 12 episodes. She does, however, admit to her shock at reaching the final. “I’m speechless,” she says at one point. “I’m like… is this real? Can I dance?”

The Tink Talk is nothing, however, compared to the onslaught of Darby O’Gill whimsy during the final of her three dances, where she and Ballas perform a freestyle routine against a backdrop of fake green hills representing “Ireland” and then are surrounded by jolly chaps in Conor McGregor flat caps aggressively flourishing tin whistles. It’s like being wrapped in a giant Aran sweater and keelhauled through Chicago after they’ve added green dye to the river.

You can’t help thinking of the missed opportunities. If DWTS really wanted to reflect Higgins’s Longford roots, they could have had her and Ballas tap dance across a replica of the main stand at Bishopsgate stadium or against the epic backdrop of St Mel’s Cathedral, the Sagrada Família of the Midlands.

Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas in Dancing with the Stars finale. Photograph: Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images

But that would require actual knowledge of Ireland, and good luck with that. Still, Higgins is a confident and unapologetic presence. You can see why the US has taken her to its heart – though not enough to actually vote her any higher than fifth, which means she places last in the final (despite a clean sweep of perfect 10s from the judges).

Still, you have to admire Higgins for doing something few manage: becoming famous in the US. Bono will no doubt be along to snatch back his title when U2 begin their American tour, but for now she is perhaps the most famous Irish person in the US. She has, of course, taken that title from Conor McGregor and, however you feel about Team Tink and Maura Higgins surrounded by swirling flat caps, that can only be for the better.