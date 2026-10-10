Man dies after entering tiger enclosure at Yorkshire wildlife park

The entrance to Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster. Emergency services were contacted after the man entered the enclosure and was attacked by the tiger shortly after 1.30pm on Saturday. Photograph: Annabel Lee-Ellis/PA Wire

A man has died after entering an enclosure and being attacked by a tiger at Yorkshire wildlife park in Britain, police said.

Emergency services were contacted after the man entered the enclosure and was attacked by the tiger shortly after 1.30pm on Saturday.

Despite the efforts of medical personnel, the man was pronounced dead at the scene, and his family have since been informed, South Yorkshire Police said.

Videos circulating online appear to show a man being pawed at and grappled by a tiger in an enclosure at the park.

The tiger was uninjured and has remained in the enclosure since the incident, while the wildlife park was subsequently evacuated, the force said.

A police spokesperson said: “At 1.35pm on Saturday we received reports of a man entering a tiger enclosure at Yorkshire wildlife park.

“The tiger subsequently attacked the man, resulting in serious injury.

“Emergency services attended and sadly, despite the best efforts of medical personnel, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The man’s family is aware and is being supported by specialist officers. Our thoughts are with them at this distressing time.

“Regarding rumours surrounding the condition of the tiger, the animal was uninjured and remained in the enclosure following the incident and there is no wider risk to the public.”

A Yorkshire ambulance service spokesperson also confirmed that two land ambulances, Yorkshire air ambulance and a doctor attended the scene.

A statement posted on the wildlife park’s social media channels read: “We can confirm that a serious incident has occurred today at the tiger enclosure.

“Our emergency response procedures were immediately activated and emergency services are currently attending the scene.

“We are working closely with the authorities to ascertain exactly what happened.

“The safety and wellbeing of our visitors, staff and animals remain our highest priority. The park is now closed and will remain closed tomorrow.”

Yorkshire wildlife park opened in 2009, with the Land of the Tigers attraction opening in 2011.

The attraction is on a purpose-built two-acre reserve for endangered Amur tigers, an endangered subspecies with about 500 left in the wild.

Photos of the enclosure on the park’s website shows a high walkway for visitors and fencing above the section where the tigers can roam.

The police said they were aware of the footage online and asked people not to share it. – PA