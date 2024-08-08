UK rioters jailed as Starmer prepares for further unrest

British prime minister Keir Starmer speaks with members of the West Midlands Police Force at Arden Academy in Solihull, West Midlands. Photograph: Joe Giddens/AFP via Getty Images

More far-right rioters received lengthy jail terms in the UK on Thursday as police braced for further possible unrest on the streets.

A pensioner in Liverpool and a teenager from Hartlepool were among those sentenced as courts across England held fast-tracked hearings to deal with those involved in the past week’s violence.

While a feared wave of violence on Wednesday night failed to materialise, the National Police Chiefs’ Council said 20 potential gatherings were planned for Thursday evening.

So far officers have made 483 arrests and more than 150 charges have been brought, while several forces have conducted “dawn raids” against individuals suspected of taking part, the council said.

Ministers are hoping “swift justice” can help dissuade would-be rioters and prevent further disorder.

Sir Mark Rowley, the Metropolitan Police commissioner, said on Thursday that potential rioters on Wednesday evening had been “defeated” by a “show of force” from the police and a “show of unity from communities”, after anti-racism rallies were held across the country in locations that had expected far-right gatherings.

Prime minister Keir Starmer was due to chair a Cobra emergency response meeting on Thursday evening to “reflect on last night” and plan for the days ahead.

Mr Starmer has met Stephen Parkinson, the director of public prosecutions, on multiple occasions since the unrest began.

Jaswant Narwal, chief crown prosecutor in North London, said the Crown Prosecution Service was putting up extra resources, including teams working in the evenings and through the night, to bring charges.

“The sentences that the judges are passing are clearly sentences not just for punishment, but also for deterrent,” she said, adding that offenders in court were sometimes “in tears ... in broad daylight realising what they’ve done”.

A Labour councillor in Kent, Ricky Jones, was arrested and suspended from the party following allegations that he said people involved in violent unrest need to “all have their throats cut” during a rally in Walthamstow on Wednesday evening. Metropolitan Police confirmed on social media platform X that they had arrested a man in his 50s in southeast London – confirmed by Labour as Mr Jones – who was being held on suspicion of encouraging murder and an offence under the Public Order Act.

Mr Starmer summoned police chiefs and other senior figures to review plans to grip the unrest in coming days, as he warned it was “important we don’t let up”. Policing minister Dame Diana Johnson earlier said there was “further intelligence of events during the next few days”.

Those jailed on Thursday include William Nelson-Morgan (69), who received a 32-month sentence after he admitted charges of violent disorder and possessing an offensive weapon – a small wooden truncheon – in Liverpool.

Judge Andrew Menary said he was “part of a crowd of about 100 people who were running amok, setting fire to bins and damaging local property”.

He told the pensioner at Liverpool Crown Court: “Your advancing years plainly did not prevent you from playing an active part”. It took three police officers to detain him.

John O’Malley (43), also received a 32-month jail term after he took part in disorder near a mosque in Southport last week. Judge Menary said he was “at the front of what was essentially a baying mob”.

At Teesside Crown Court, Bobby Shirbon (18), was sentenced to 20 months’ detention in a young offenders’ institution after he plead guilty to a charge of criminal damage and two charges of violent disorder.

In Plymouth, Michael Williams (51), received a 32-month term after he pleaded guilty to violent disorder. Judge Robert Linford described him as a “thug” who had “run amok”.

Williams had been arrested while carrying a stone that he claimed was a “healing stone”.

Judge Linford called his explanation “ridiculous”.

Sentencing him alongside another individual at Plymouth Crown Court, the judge said: “The word’s going to go out from this court ... If you come here and you do this you are going inside, and you are going inside for a considerable period of time.”

