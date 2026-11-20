US president Donald Trump and Chinese and Russian counterparts Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin met in Shenzhen. Video: Denis Staunton / Zara Morgan

Their meeting lasted just 90 minutes and produced a short, vague, four-point statement, but Donald Trump was in no doubt that along with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin he was making history.

And the symbolism of the leaders of the world’s three biggest nuclear powers sitting around a vast circular table in a villa in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen was both striking and jarring.

“Too often, past leaders avoided talking to nations with whom they had disagreements. And we feel the opposite, and we think that we are sure about that,” Trump said.

“No problems were ever solved under the old school refusing to talk about them. So, no peace was ever forged by declining opportunities for engagement and speech.”

Trump had separate meetings with the other two leaders earlier, describing Putin as “my friend” as they laughed and joked together. Xi made a point of showing the US president, politically wounded after this month’s midterm elections, great respect and warmth, delaying the trilateral meeting so the two of them could have lunch together.

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In their statement, which they called a declaration towards peace, the leaders agreed to talk about reducing nuclear weapons and committed to reforming the United Nations after a 90-minute meeting.

They also agreed to increase the supply of refined petroleum products and called for curbs on the International Criminal Court’s power to prosecute leaders like Putin and Israel’s Binyamin Netanyahu, both of whom have been indicted for war crimes.

Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Donald Trump take their places for a group portrait in Shenzhen, China. Photograph: Doug Mills/The New York Times

Trump said that as the world’s three biggest nuclear powers, the US, Russia and China should discuss how to reduce the number of nuclear weapons in the world.

Xi described nuclear weapons as a Sword of Damocles hanging over humanity, calling for them to be eliminated and destroyed.

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“Our planet has seen over 10,000 wars and the two largest wars brought unprecedented suffering to humanity. There are more than 60 smouldering local conflicts throughout the world,” he said.

“History teaches us that good relations between major powers make the world a safer place, while confrontation between them plunges it into chaos.”

Declaring that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought, the three leaders said they would conduct a dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

They did not say if or when they would meet again in a trilateral format, but Putin told reporters later that he hoped it would be soon.

Donald Trump laughing with Vladimir Putin during the trilateral meeting. Photograph: Mark Schiefelbein/AP

“What I liked and what made a very positive impression on me, that after the official statements, when both you, representatives of the press and your colleagues were in the room, and then after our official prepared speeches, a free discussion began,” he said.

“Nobody knows what will happen next. But I would very much like this to have a continuation, at least in the sense that, in comparing notes across a number of key areas, in my view, if not an agreement, then [a] mutual understanding took place.”