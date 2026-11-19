Kyiv’s pinpoint strike on the bridge linking Russia to occupied Crimea this week not only dented Kremlin prestige before a summit with the US and China, but refocused attention on the Black Sea as a major theatre of its war on Ukraine.

Ukrainian drones and missiles plunged a section of the €3 billion bridge and one of its towering metal arches into the waves below, cutting an important road connection between the peninsula and Russia, and closing the shipping channel between the Black Sea and occupied ports on the Sea of Azov.

It was the latest remarkable episode in a maritime battle that the Kremlin expected to dominate in 2022, when its powerful Black Sea Fleet bombarded Ukraine’s ports and small navy after Russia declared all-out war on its pro-western neighbour.

But in April of that year, less than two months into the full-scale invasion, two Ukrainian-made Neptune missiles slammed into the Moskva, 10,000-tonne flagship of the fleet. It sank, along with Russia’s hopes of an easy victory in the Black Sea.

Its demise probably scuppered Russian plans to seize the big port cities of Odesa and Mykolaiv from the sea, because the Moskva would have served as a command-and-control centre and air-defence shield for landing craft and troops.

Russia has failed to get to grips with Ukrainian innovation in the Black Sea, from the Neptunes that sank the Moskva, to the aerial and marine drones that have attacked Russia’s warships and bases in Crimea – forcing it to move its naval fleet east, away from the peninsula – to repeated strikes over several years on the Crimean bridge from sea and air, which culminated in Tuesday’s multipronged operation.

The Kerch Strait Bridge links Crimea with southern Russia

But if Russian hopes of Black Sea hegemony have been dashed, it can still stop Ukraine acting freely in the strategic waterway, and it has used its superior air power this year to all but paralyse shipping in and out of Odesa, its neighbour’s main wartime port.

“At the start of this year, the Russian dictator decided to impose a maritime blockade on Ukraine,” Dmytro Pletenchuk, a Ukrainian navy spokesman in Odesa, said of Russian president Vladimir Putin. “At the same time, we are not Venezuela and they are not the United States, so they couldn’t impose a traditional full blockade on our coastline.”

Pletenchuk said Russia intensified air strikes on Odesa port and associated infrastructure, but could not stop cargo ships continuing to sail to and from Ukraine via a route that hugged the coastline of Nato members Romania, Bulgaria and Turkey.

Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesman for the Ukrainian navy who is based in Odesa. Photograph: Daniel McLaughlin

In the summer, Russian attacks in the Black Sea became deadlier and more brazen. Its forces increased their use of jet-powered drones – faster, more damaging and harder to intercept than their propeller-driven predecessors – and started directly attacking civilian vessels sailing to and from Ukraine.

“Now they are going even further and we see strikes on civilian vessels in the territorial waters of Nato members,” Pletenchuk said earlier this month. “They’re trying to do everything to stop exports from Ukraine – but it’s also a challenge to Nato itself.”

At least 17 ships have been hit by drones off the coasts of Romania and Bulgaria since July, including several in their exclusive economic zones and territorial waters. The Black Sea has become the world’s most dangerous waterway this year, with more than 570 ships attacked and more than 40 sailors killed.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen pledged €50 million to a Black Sea security centre for Romania and Bulgaria this month, but both countries seem unwilling or unable to destroy Russian drones that menace ships in or near their waters.

“The most difficult thing now is to protect the passage of vessels to and from our ports. The departure of every cargo ship is a real military operation,” says “Artem”, a Ukrainian naval officer who asked for his real name not to be published because he was not authorised to talk to the press.

“It’s not a classical convoy operation but pretty similar ... and it’s very hazardous for small ships that defend big cargo vessels from air and sea drones,” he added.

Russian ports in the region and ships using them have also been hit by Ukrainian drones, drastically cutting their activity.

[ Daniel McLaughlin in Ukraine: https://www.irishtimes.com/world/europe/2026/11/18/well-be-out-there-the-volunteers-who-patch-up-ukraine-after-russian-air-strikes/Opens in new window ]

“It’s like a mutual blockade now ... a positional war on the sea,” says Artem. “That’s an achievement for us, because in 2022 it was a one-way blockade on us, we faced the threat of a marine landing, and the enemy was shelling us with artillery from the sea. We may not have found a solution to the blockade yet. But neither have the Russians.”

Artem believes Ukraine still has a slim technical edge in the Black Sea, and he and Pletenchuk think their country’s defence industry will soon find a way to nullify Russia’s jet drones in the war’s unending game of cat and mouse.

Putin will hope to persuade US president Donald Trump to put more pressure on Kyiv when they meet in China, but even US-imposed restrictions on the Ukrainian military’s Starlink communication systems could not derail its strike on the Crimea bridge.

“The entire Russian technical community is wondering how we managed to get a stable connection in Crimea,” says Serhiy Beskrestnov, a defence adviser to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy. “Let that be our little secret.”