Galway: Spiddal

This five-bedroom house, located in Pairc Thiar, also known as Park West, in Spiddal, was built in 1977. It has been well kept and upgraded in the intervening years. With a floor area of 118sq m (1,270sq ft) there is a bright livingroom with full length patio doors and windows to take in the view of Galway Bay and out towards the Burren. There is also a kitchen, the five bedrooms and two bathrooms, as well as a detached garden room outside.

Price: €495,000

€495,000 Agent: O’Donnellan & Joyce

Denmark: Frederiksværk

Denmark: Frederiksværk

Frederiksværk is a picturesque Danish town located at the northern tip of Lake Arre. This house, which is 100m from the lake, was designed by an architect and visual artist on a private plot complete with a pond and beautifully wild garden. The house has two bedrooms, one bathroom, a livingroom/kitchen and a separate studio. It is elevated to prevent moisture problems and there is an outdoor terrace overlooking the pond.

Price: €495,000

€495,000 Agent: homestra.com

France: Lot-et-Garonne

France: Lot-et-Garonne

This renovated farmhouse is on a 2.5-acre plot with a fenced garden and private pool. It is full of character inside with double-height ceilings and timber beams. Set out over 249sq m (2,680sq ft), the house has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a kitchen with a large open-plan living/dining area and doors out to a covered terrace. It is beside the fortified town of Villeréal and just under two hours from Bordeaux airport.

Price: €495,000

€495,000 Agent: beauxvillages.com

Italy: Tuscany

Italy: Tuscany

This old farmhouse sits on over 30 acres of woodland close to the town of Sansepolcro in the Arezzo region. The property was renovated in 2014 and is arranged as two separate units. The first unit has a kitchen, diningroom, livingroom, three bedrooms and two bathrooms, while the second is similar but with two bedrooms. There is also a large stone barn that has been partly renovated and a traditional loggia (covered terrace) with an original stone oven.

Price: €495,000

€495,000 Agent: itcasa.it

Portugal: Algarve

Portugal: Algarve

Located about 16km from Faro, Loulé is a lively market town in the Algarve. This villa is on a private plot in the hills of Poco Novo with the town a short drive away. It has 142sq m (1,528sq ft) of living space as well as a studio annex for guests. The house has a livingroom, kitchen, two bedrooms and two bathrooms, with another bedroom in the studio. There is a covered dining area outside and the gardens set out on different levels.