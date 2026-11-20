Russia's President Vladimir Putin said “possible military co-operation” between Ukraine and EU countries “is a problem to which we must pay particular attention”. Photograph: Vyacheslav Prokofyev/AFP via Getty Images

Vladimir Putin has invited European leaders to Moscow to discuss a resolution to his full-scale invasion of Ukraine without committing to allowing them a formal role in a peace process.

Russia, meanwhile, unleashed waves of ballistic and cruise missiles along with jet-powered drones on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure, damaging three bridges and killing at least three people, authorities have said.

The bombardment early on Friday came hours after US president Donald Trump, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held a trilateral summit in southern China where they agreed a declaration proclaiming their commitment to peace.

Dozens of explosions rumbled across Ukraine’s capital overnight as sleepless Kyiv residents sought shelter in underground bunkers and metro stations, responding to emergency sirens.

A building in Kyiv that was damaged during a Russian drone strike on Thursday. Photograph: Tyler Hicks/The New York Times

People shelter overnight at a Kyiv metro station following warnings of Russian air attacks early on Friday. Photograph: Roman Pilipey/AFP via Getty Images

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said the Podilskyi, Darnytskyi and Pivdennyi bridges had been hit by missile attacks and would remain fully or partially closed while experts inspected the damage. Some districts were without power, he said, urging residents to avoid driving and take public transport if possible.

The Kremlin has indicated that it is unwilling to relax its hardline demands for ending the nearly five-year war.

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European capitals, which remain divided on the question of direct engagement with Putin, have in recent weeks stepped up efforts to insert themselves into the US-led talks on Ukraine – while resisting Russian efforts for them to discuss the continent’s wider “security architecture”.

The so-called Coalition of the Willing, a group of 36 countries led by the UK, France and Germany, pledged more financial and military support for Ukraine at a meeting in Berlin on Thursday – timed to coincide with the summit in Shenzhen.

German officials said the summit was partly convened to push back against the notion that Putin, Trump and Xi could agree to divide up the Continent into spheres of influence in a “new Yalta” mirroring the agreement at the end of the second world war.

“It doesn’t seem that the agenda was a Yalta,” French president Emmanuel Macron said in Berlin.

“It is up to us [Europeans] to take our destiny into our own hands,” German chancellor Friedrich Merz said.

The Berlin meeting is part of European efforts to forge a common position and seek a formal role in the US-brokered talks to end the war.

The European leaders pledged full support for Kyiv, with the EU readying to commit €45 billion for Ukraine’s funding needs next year and the UK promising £10 billion (€12 billion).

“The mood is more determined, more united than ever,” said UK prime minister Andy Burnham.

Merz said it had “now been agreed” that Europe would be part of the next round of talks, although he suggested that they take place in a “neutral” location such as in the Emirates, rather than in Moscow.

Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, who attended the Berlin summit with US envoy Steve Witkoff, last week indicated that Putin had agreed to “try” letting Europeans take part in talks, last held in Abu Dhabi.

On Thursday, Kushner hailed a “very substantive gathering”, adding he had seen “strength and unity but also seen a real desire for peace” from Europe.

Speaking in Shenzhen, Putin said Russia had “suggested through diplomatic channels that the Europeans come to Moscow to define their position ... after which we will decide in which format we will continue the dialogue on Ukraine”.

The Russian leader added that “possible military co-operation” between Ukraine and EU countries “is a problem to which we must pay particular attention” and insisted Russia would not stand for any foreign troop deployments there after the war ended.

Full normalisation of relations with Europe would not be possible until “the political elite changes in certain countries”, Putin said.

The Kremlin declined to say which European leaders it had invited to visit Moscow. Last week, EU leaders agreed that the Continent would be represented in any talks by a coalition of France, Germany, Italy, Poland and the UK, plus the EU and Nato.

Vladimir Putin of Russia, Xi Jinping and Donald Trump in Shenzhen, China, on Thursday. Photograph: Doug Mills/The New York Times

“We hear every day what European leaders are saying: war, war ... Is that all right? I think not,” Putin said. “But nonetheless we understand that discussing questions related to security in Europe without the Europeans is senseless.”

Trump called the summit’s participants from Air Force One to update them on his meeting with the Russian president, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.

The US president said that “Putin is ready for peace”, according to a person briefed on Trump’s remarks to the meeting.

But in Shenzhen, Putin rejected Kyiv’s calls for a ceasefire ahead of a winter during which Russia is expected to launch a major campaign of air strikes that could devastate Ukrainian energy, logistics and transport infrastructure.

Asked about his demands for ending the invasion of Ukraine, Putin said a potential ceasefire had been discussed but Russia would “not come to an agreement” after Kyiv’s forces partly destroyed the bridge linking the annexed Crimean peninsula to the Russian mainland on Tuesday.

Russia’s response would be “considerably more painful” for Ukraine, Putin added.

Though a joint statement issued by the US, Russian and Chinese leaders indicated they did not discuss Ukraine in detail in Shenzhen, Putin made it clear he was open to a similar arrangement in Europe.

Asked if the summit was a “new Yalta”, Putin responded: “What was bad about Yalta? First of all, the victory over nazism was formally established in Yalta.”

In Yalta at the end of the second world war, Putin said: “Nobody divided the world up into spheres of influence. Yalta just codified the realities ... and in today’s conflict one will likewise have to come to terms with the realities.”

Putin said Russia was prepared to accept “compromises” discussed at a summit with Trump in Alaska last year, which would have seen Ukraine surrender territory to Moscow in the crucial Donbas frontline region. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2026