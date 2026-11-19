Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh watch the ICJ ruling over whether Myanmar committed genocide against Rohingya Muslims. Photograph: Salahuddin Ahmed/AFP via Getty Images

Myanmar committed acts of genocide against its Rohingya minority during “clearance operations” nearly a decade ago, the world’s highest court has ruled.

The judgment from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) – which has never previously found a state responsible for genocide – ends a seven-year legal battle and is seen as a critical global test for dealing with the most serious of all state crimes.

“The court is fully convinced that Myanmar committed acts falling under ... the genocide convention with an intent to destroy a substantial part of the Rohingya population in Myanmar,” ICJ president Yuji Iwasawa said during a reading of the judgment.

A 2016-17 campaign by Myanmar’s military forced more than 700,000 mostly Muslim Rohingya to flee across the border into Bangladesh, with refugees arriving with stories of mass killings of adults and children, gang-rapes and burned-down villages.

Governments have been anxiously awaiting the decision, handed down in The Hague, the Netherlands, where the UN-run court is based, in part because the ruling will set a precedent for genocide claims, notably a high-profile case against Israel.

Genocide, defined after the Nazi Holocaust by a 1948 UN convention, is harder to prove than war crimes because it requires evidence of specific “intent” to destroy a national, ethnical, racial or religious group.

Myanmar’s case was raised by the Gambia, a Muslim-majority state, on behalf of Myanmar survivors. It rested on claims of genocidal statements and “patterns of conduct” that showed attempts to destroy the group during assaults on Rakhine state, including gunning down people as they fled and blocking their return.

In January, the ICJ held closed-door sessions to hear from survivors who travelled from camps in Bangladesh. More than one million Rohingya still live there in the world’s largest refugee settlement, and fewer than 600,000 are estimated to remain in Buddhist-majority Myanmar.

Refugees who fled to Bangladesh told the Guardian in 2017 of a massacre in the village of Tula Toli, where survivors described systematic shooting of civilians, mass graves and the drowning of children in a river. That village, which satellite footage later showed had been burned down, was one of several analysed by rights investigators and built a case for genocide.

A general view of the International Court of Justice ahead of the judgment in the genocide case brought by Gambia against Myanmar, on November 19th, 2026. Photograph: Jeroen Jumelet/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

During hearings, the Gambian justice minister, Dawda Jallow, told the court the case was not “about esoteric issues of international law”.

“It is about real people, real stories and a real group of human beings,” said Jallow. “The Rohingya of Myanmar. They have been targeted for destruction.”

Legal experts see Thursday’s judgment as a key test for sexual violence in genocide assessments, as the convention says the crime can include acts with the intent to “prevent births”. Investigators have said gang-rapes and accounts of soldiers mutilating women’s genitals were carried out intentionally and systematically to stop reproduction.

Myanmar denied carrying out a genocide and claims its actions targeted a Rohingya militant group that conducted guerrilla-style attacks. Its military responded with massive “clearance operations”.

The country’s leader, Min Aung Hlaing, who headed the military during the 2016-2017 attacks, has a pending arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC), which prosecutes individuals and not states like the ICJ, on allegations of crimes against humanity.

The former general overthrew the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in a 2021 coup, triggering a civil war that has left tens of thousands dead. He was installed as civilian president in April after elections that were widely discredited.

While the ICJ does not have the power to enforce rulings, its decisions are considered binding, carry diplomatic weight and can shape international action, including sanctions.

Israel and its chief ally, the US, have been closely following the Myanmar case as the decision provides the strongest hint of how judges might assess the Gaza case, brought by South Africa. UN independent investigations, as well as genocide scholars, have already said Israel committed acts of genocide in Gaza.

A judgment finding Myanmar had breached the convention has been predicted to lead to the US imposing sanctions on ICJ judges, including this year’s Nobel peace prize winner, Navi Pillay.

Washington had considered the Rohingya crisis to be a genocide, based on a decision by the Biden administration. However, the Trump administration has been on the offensive against international rights bodies, including imposing sanctions on the ICC.

Two other ICJ cases dealing with atrocities in the 1990s Balkans wars fell short of finding states directly responsible for genocide, although Serbia was found legally responsible for failing to prevent or punish genocide committed by Bosnian Serb troops at the Srebrenica massacre.

Other UN tribunals have established genocide in only a handful of cases since the Holocaust, including Cambodia’s Khmer Rouge rule in the 1970s and the 1994 mass killings in Rwanda. – Guardian