Joshua Allen has been told to decide whether to plead guilty to or contest charges against him. Photograph: Cork Courts Limited

A judge has said it is “decision time” for Joshua Allen, who needs to either plead guilty or elect to contest nine charges which include assaulting two gardaí, driving at a garda at speed, dangerous driving and driving while intoxicated.

The 26-year-old, with an address at Ballinamona, Shanagarry, Co Cork, was also previously charged with unlawful possession of ketamine, failing to stop at a Garda checkpoint and possession of a knife.

Midleton District Court heard on Thursday that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had sought an adjournment by consent to consider submissions.

Judge Colm Roberts said he was experiencing “deja vu” when it came to the case as the same thing was being said at multiple court sittings.

Court presenter Sgt Linda O’Leary said she was in contact with the DPP and was confident the matter would be dealt with over a two-week period.

The judge granted the adjournment and remanded Allen on bail to appear before the court again on December 3rd.

He emphasised that a decision in relation to whether a plea was being entered or not needed to be made before the case is back before the court.

Roberts said Allen was supposed to enter a plea or request a book of evidence in September. “It is decision time. As in, again, it is decision time.”

Allen, who is the son of celebrity chef Rachel Allen, was in the body of the court for the brief hearing.

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All of the offences were allegedly carried out on October 27th, 2025 in the Shanagarry area of Co Cork. The first charge facing Allen is that on the R629 at Monagurra, Shanagarry, he intentionally or recklessly engaged in conduct while driving a Ford Transit van.

The alleged offence is that he failed to stop when directed to at a Garda checkpoint and proceeded to drive at a garda at speed, forcing him to take evasive action.

He is also charged with dangerous driving in the same place. The third charge is one of intoxicated driving. It is alleged that Allen drove with cocaine and cannabis in his system at the R632 in Shanagarry South.

The fourth charge relates to an alleged assault of a garda at Shanagarry South, Ballycotton while the fifth charge is for unlawful possession of ketamine in the same place.

The sixth charge is that Allen had a knife with a sharply pointed blade at Shanagarry South. The seventh charge involves him allegedly resisting a garda in the execution of his duty at Shanagarry South.

The eighth charge is of assault causing harm to a garda at Shanagarry South while the ninth charge allegedly occurred in Shanagarry North and relates to dangerous driving.