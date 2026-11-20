The martini – it’s instantly recognised, endlessly chic and an acquired taste, but how do you make a really good one?

Oisín Kelly, bar manager at cocktail bar The Sidecar at the Westbury Hotel in Dublin 2, says making one for guests at home can be a lot easier than some would let on.

His first non-negotiable tip is to ensure your glasses are as cold as possible, ideally by storing them in the freezer before guests arrive. The freezer will also come in handy for chilling any high-alcohol-content spirits, says Kelly, since anything with a 40 per cent ABV or higher will not freeze.

[ Mad for martinis: the rebirth of the most classic cocktail of allOpens in new window ]

His second tip is to use a vegetable peeler for the fruit rinds used to garnish your cocktail, ideally getting as large a piece of rind as possible, which you can then cut to your desired size using a knife.

Thirdly (and gloriously), Kelly says martinis can be batch-made in advance and, again, stored in the freezer, ready for when guests come through the door. He advises though that if you are going to freeze your martinis, thus freeing you up for hosting, you should add 10 per cent water to the overall volume of your batch. This ensures that the drink has been appropriately diluted, as it would be when it is stirred or shaken. Which brings us naturally to this week’s news of Robert Pattinson taking on the mantle of longtime martini connoisseur James Bond.

The Sidecar Bar at The Westbury. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd/The Irish Times

In Ian Fleming’s 1953 James Bond novel Casino Royale, our hero invents a cocktail called the Vesper. The drink, along with its famous instruction, “shaken not stirred”, went on to be known as the Vesper Martini, although it lacked the signature vermouth that would have qualified it as a martini at the time.

In the newly revamped Sidecar, which has a Harry Clarke-themed menu, Kelly has created his own take on the classic cocktail, the Love After Life Martini. The recipe is below.

Recipe for the Love After Life Martini

A Love After Life Martini from The Sidecar. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd/The Irish Times

Ingredients

2 parts gin

2 parts sloe gin

1 part mead

To garnish: grapefruit rind

Optional: pink Himalayan salt

Instructions