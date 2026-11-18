European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen: 'We think this is the best way to give Ukraine a strong hand at the negotiating table.' Photograph: Omar Havana/Bloomberg

The EU executive has proposed a €45 billion loan for Ukraine to help with a looming cash crisis and reinforce its defences, as Russia’s relentless bombardment continues.

Announcing the plan to lend Kyiv the money in 2027, the European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said: “We think this is the best way to give Ukraine a strong hand at the negotiating table. And Ukraine only needs to repay once Russia pays for the damage it has caused in Ukraine.”

She expressed confidence all 27 member states would stand behind the loan, despite four central and eastern European countries having already ruled themselves out.

Von der Leyen expressed confidence that all member states would support the loan because “all 27 member states say very clearly that they want to support Ukraine”. She said member states could choose to support Ukraine’s civilian needs, rather than military spending.

Slovakia, Czechia, Hungary and Bulgaria, however, have said they do not intend to take part in the latest funding round for Ukraine, prompting a warning from the German chancellor Friedrich Merz that he would block the EU’s seven-year budget unless all countries got on-board.

The four central and eastern countries are net beneficiaries of the EU budget, while Germany is the largest payer and Ukraine’s biggest EU donor.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he hoped for the swift adoption of the loan and was counting on the support of all EU member states. “Strong support for Ukraine is the best signal to Russia that this war must end,” he wrote on X.

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Zelenskiy convinced EU leaders last month that his country faced a €70 billion funding gap in 2027. The EU pledged to cover €45 billion and wants Ukraine’s other allies to cover the rest.

Only 11 months ago, the EU agreed a €90 billion loan for Ukraine, which was intended to cover two-thirds of Kyiv’s military and civilian needs in 2026 and 2027. But as Russia’s attacks have escalated, the cost of Ukraine’s defence and the toll of economic disruption continue to rise.

Andrius Kubilius, the EU defence commissioner, said Ukraine’s military spending was increasingly dominated by drones. Ukraine, he told reporters, expected Russia to use 10 million drones this year and 20 million in 2027. “Ukraine with EU assistance needs to match – and will match,” he said.

The EU loan is split into two parts: €25 billion for weapons and €20 billion for civilian needs, including funding essential services, such as schools and hospitals.

The EU wants Ukraine’s non-EU allies – such as Norway, the UK and Canada – to find €25 billion for Kyiv in 2027.

The EU proposal included provisions “to help other countries to help us”, a senior commission official said. Brussels has proposed that G7 countries that provide new loans get guarantees that the borrowing can be repaid with future profits from Russia’s frozen assets.

The profits from the Russian assets are being used to repay a €45 billion loan issued by the G7 to Ukraine in 2024.

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Countries with a triple-A credit rating could opt to provide guarantees to the EU budget up to €5 billion to expand European borrowing for Ukraine on capital markets. The commission has identified six countries that fall into this category: Australia, Canada, Liechtenstein, Norway, Singapore and Switzerland.

EU officials previously said the UK and other allies needed to do more to support Ukraine in 2027, arguing that the EU was shouldering too much of the burden. The UK subsequently pledged a £10 billion economic and military support package for Ukraine.

Zelenskiy said: “The UK, Canada, Japan, and Norway have been helping tremendously in our defence of life, and establishing clear rules under which they can provide further aid in conjunction with the EU will help even more.” – The Guardian