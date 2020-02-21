Manchester United came from behind to claim a 1-1 draw with Club Brugge in the first leg of their last-32 tie in the Europa League last night. The home side took a 15th-minute lead after a quickly-taken goal-kick by former Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet caught the United defence napping and allowed Emmanuel Dennis to lob Sergio Romero. However, United got back on level terms after 36 minutes via Anthony Martial. Goalkeeper Fraser Forster was Celtic’s hero as they drew 1-1 away to FC Copenhagen. Odsonne Edouard’s opener was cancelled out early in the second half and the home side had the chance to win it late on only for Forster to tip Jens Stage’s penalty onto a post. There were also wins for Arsenal, Wolves, and Rangers. Tonight there are five League of Ireland matches, including newly-promoted Shelbourne’s ‘biggest test’ as Dundalk come calling.

Rory McIlroy, recently returned as the world No 1, has marched to the top of the leaderboard at the WGC Mexico Championship with an opening round 65. British Open champion Shane Lowry carded a one-over 72 in his opening round, while Graeme McDowell opened with a five-over 76. McIlroy takes a two-stroke lead over Bubba Watson and Justin Thomas in to this evening’s second round.