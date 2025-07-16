John Torode’s MasterChef contract not renewed after racist language allegation

John Torode will not return to MasterChef after its producers confirmed his contract would not be renewed after an allegation of using racist language.

The Australian-born chef (59) had confirmed on Monday evening he was the subject of an allegation that was upheld as part of an inquiry into the behaviour of his former co-presenter Gregg Wallace.

A spokesperson for the production company Banijay UK said on Tuesday: “In response to John Torode’s statement, it is important to stress that Banijay UK takes this matter incredibly seriously. The legal team at Lewis Silkin that investigated the allegations relating to Gregg Wallace also substantiated an accusation of highly offensive racist language against John Torode which occurred in 2018.

“This matter has been formally discussed with John Torode by Banijay UK, and whilst we note that John says he does not recall the incident, Lewis Silkin have upheld the very serious complaint. Banijay UK and the BBC are agreed that we will not renew his contract on MasterChef.”

A BBC spokesperson said the allegation against Torode “involves an extremely offensive racist term being used in the workplace”, which was “investigated and substantiated” by the independent investigation led by Lewis Silkin.

They added: “John Torode denies the allegation. He has stated he has no recollection of the alleged incident and does not believe that it happened. He also says that any racial language is wholly unacceptable in any environment.

“The BBC takes this upheld finding extremely seriously. We will not tolerate racist language of any kind and, as we have already said, we told Banijay UK, the makers of MasterChef, that action must be taken. John Torode’s contract on MasterChef will not be renewed.”

In a statement on Instagram on Tuesday, Torode said: “Although I haven’t heard from anyone at the BBC or Banijay, I am seeing and reading that I’ve been ‘sacked’ from MasterChef and I repeat that I have no recollection of what I’m accused of. The enquiry could not even state the date or year of when I am meant to have said something wrong.

“I’d hoped that I’d have some say in my exit from a show I’ve worked on since its relaunch in 2005, but events in last few seem to have prevented that.”

He added: “Personally I have loved every minute working on MasterChef, but it’s time to pass the cutlery to someone else. For whoever takes over, love it as I have.”

The report on Wallace, commissioned by Banijay UK, found that 45 out of 83 allegations against him were substantiated, alongside two stand-alone allegations made against other people.

Wallace (60) was sacked last week from MasterChef before the release of the report, which included one allegation of “unwelcome physical contact” that was upheld. He said he was “deeply sorry for any distress caused” and that he had “never set out to harm or humiliate”.

MasterChef was relaunched in 2005 with Torode and Wallace as presenters. The latest development means Torode’s time at MasterChef is in effect over already as the 2025 series has already been shot and delivered to the BBC, though it has not been aired. Torode will not be contracted for any more episodes.

His departure creates an even greater problem for the BBC director general, Tim Davie, over the current, unaired series of the show. He was already facing a tough decision over whether or not to air it, as Wallace features prominently throughout.

The Guardian revealed Wallace appears as a judge right until the series finale. It was only then that he stood back from the role amid allegations over his behaviour. Torode features throughout the whole series.

John Torode (left) with fellow Masterchef presenter Gregg Wallace in 2008. Photograph: Anthony Devlin /PA

Speaking at the launch of the BBC’s annual report, Davie said he had not made a decision over the series but he was mindful of the contestants who had worked hard throughout it.

“One of my overwhelming concerns is that we’ve got all the amateur chefs that gave their heart and soul to this programme,” he said. “We have to reflect on that, talk to them – and I’m sure Banijay are doing that – consult them, think about the audience, and then make a call. That’s what we’re going through now.”

He said there was a future for the show despite the allegations against Wallace and Torode. Production has only recently moved to new studios. “A great programme that’s well loved by audiences is much bigger than individuals,” Davie said.

In an interview with BBC News on Tuesday evening, Davie said he saw the situation as an opportunity for the corporation to “reset”.

He said he was not directly involved with the matter but had been told about the recommendation not to renew Torode’s contract and was “happy that the team were taking action”.

Davie added: “It’s really important that we are taking this seriously. It’s a reset where we make sure that people are living up to the values we expect across the board.”

Asked exactly what Torode was alleged to have said, the BBC’s director general replied: “I’m not going to give you the exact term because I think, frankly, it was serious racist term, a serious racist term, which does not get to be acceptable in any way, shape or form.” – Guardian