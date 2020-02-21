Ospreys unlikely to halt Leinster’s winning ways

Coach Cullen makes several changes for the visit to south Wales

Hugo Keenan: forms part of a pacy Leinster backline with James Lowe and Cian Kelleher for the visit to Ospreys. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Hugo Keenan: forms part of a pacy Leinster backline with James Lowe and Cian Kelleher for the visit to Ospreys. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

 

Ospreys v Leinster, The Gnoll, Friday, 7.35pm - Live on TG4 & Eir Sport 2

There’s a sweeping new look to the Leinster team that beat Cheetahs last week. But Leo Cullen’s side boast a formidable record as they bid to extend their unbeaten run against struggling Ospreys.

The Leinster team has become indistinguishable from the extended squad and, despite seven players in Ireland coach Andy Farrell’s unchanged side to face England, they are expected to maintain the pristine record.

Five of the Leinster changes are in the backline with Jamison Gibson-Park starting at scrumhalf with Ciarán Frawley retained from the win over Cheetahs.

Jimmy O’Brien again starts at outside centre with Conor O’Brien replacing Joe Tomane inside him. An all-new back three with James Lowe on the left wing, Cian Kelleher on the right wing and Hugo Keenan at fullback makes for a pacy attack.

Where the league leaders could be vulnerable is on the bench with six Academy players Jack Aungier, Ryan Baird, Harry Byrne, Jack Dunne, Michael Milne and Tommy O’Brien providing much of the backup.

Justin Tipuric, Alun Wyn Jones and George North are with Wales and won’t be available as Ospreys, notwithstanding a surprise 26-24 win over Ulster last time out, continue to struggle with just two wins so far. They remain bottom of Conference A.

Neath in South Wales and probably poor conditions will be a leveller in the match, as Ospreys take their rugby to the regions. But arm wrestle ability, a big forwards performance with Gibson-Park and Frawley’s ability to control has become part of the defending Pro 14 champions’ play book.

OSPREYS: C Evans; H Dirksen, O Watkin, K Williams, L Morgan; L Price, A Davies; N Smith, S Otten, S Gardiner; A Beard, B Davies; D Lydiate (capt), O Cracknell, D Baker.

Replacements: S Parry, G Thomas, G Gajion, L Ashley, S Cross, S Venter, T Thomas-Wheeler, J Hook.

LEINSTER: H Keenan; C Kelleher, J O’Brien, C O’Brien, J Lowe; C Frawley, J Gibson-Park; P Dooley, J Tracy, M Bent; R Molony, S Fardy (capt); J Murphy, S Penny, R Ruddock.

Replacements: S Cronin, M Milne, J Aungier, J Dunne, R Baird, R Osborne, H Byrne, T O’Brien.

Referee: S Berry (SA).

Verdict: Leinster win

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.