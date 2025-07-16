Lions v Australia first Test: Team updates, kick-off time and where to watch

Tadhg Furlong and Finn Russell during a Lions training session in Brisbane ahead of Saturday's opening Test against the Wallabies. Photograph: Billy Stickland/INPHO

What’s happening?

Andy Farrell’s British & Irish Lions play Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies in the opener of their three-Test series against Australia.

When and where?

The game will be played on Saturday, July 19th, at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Queensland. Kick-off is at 11am Irish time.

Slow Lions build-up finally culminates in Test week Listen | 37:54

Where can I watch?

The match will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event.

The Irish Times will also have live updates of the game, as well as reaction, player ratings and analysis from our team of writers.

[ Five areas where the Australia v Lions Test series will be won and lostOpens in new window ]

Have we any team news?

There’s been a lot of chopping and changing to the original 38-man Lions squad announced at the start of May, so we’ll start with a little refresher on the comings and goings.

Injury forced out England’s Elliot Daly, Scotland’s Zander Fagerson and Wales’ Tomos Williams, with Owen Farrell (England), Finlay Bealham (Ireland) and Ben White (Scotland) taking their respective places.

For the opening Test, centre Garry Ringrose and hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie have been ruled out with concussion, while Mack Hansen (foot) and Blair Kinghorn (knee) are doubts for Saturday.

[ Mack Hansen unlikely to make first Lions Test after sitting out training againOpens in new window ]

As a result, there have been a number of call-ups: Jamie George (England), Darcy Graham (Scotland), Rory Sutherland (Scotland), Ewan Ashman (Scotland), Jamie Osborne (Ireland) and Thomas Clarkson (Ireland).

Farrell is due to announce his team at 6am Irish time on Thursday. We’ll update when that comes through, but for now here’s Gerry Thornley’s team prediction:

Lions possible XV: Keenan; Freeman, Jones, Aki, Lowe; Russell, Gibson-Park; Genge, Sheehan, Furlong, Itoje (capt), McCarthy, Chessum, Van der Flier, Conan.

Replacements: Kelleher, Porter, Stuart, Pollock, Earl, Mitchell, Farrell, M Smith.

[ Andy Farrell ponders key Lions decisions as the first Test nearsOpens in new window ]

No team yet from the Wallabies either, but here’s the squad Schmidt has selected for the series:

Forwards: Allan Alaalatoa, Angus Bell, Josh Canham, Nick Champion de Crespigny, Matt Faessler, Nick Frost, Langi Gleeson, Tom Hooper, Fraser McReight, Zane Nonggorr, Billy Pollard, David Porecki, Tom Robertson, Will Skelton, James Slipper, Carlo Tizzano, Taniela Tupou, Rob Valetini, Jeremy Williams, Harry Wilson.

Backs: Filipo Daugunu, Ben Donaldson, Jake Gordon, Len Ikitau, Max Jorgensen, Andrew Kellaway, Tom Lynagh, Tate McDermott, James O’Connor, Hunter Paisami, Dylan Pietsch, Harry Potter, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Corey Toole, Nic White, Tom Wright.

How has the Lions tour gone so far?

The Lions got an unexpected send-off in Dublin last month, suffering a 28-24 defeat to Argentina.

While the results certainly improved when the pride landed in Australia, some issues have persisted. The wins over Western Force and the Queensland Reds flattered the tourists, Farrell’s team putting 50+ points past their opponents on both occasions, but their subsequent victories over the Waratahs and the Brumbies were unconvincing.

Of course, those games were only warm-ups for what is yet to come, so perhaps can be viewed as experiments rather than indicators of form, but they may also serve as a warning that this series may not be the walk in the park that had been expected.

Wallabies warm-ups?

Australia played just one warm-up game ahead of the Test series, facing the Flying Fijians in Newcastle (the Australian one, not the England one) on July 6th.

[ Australia secure controversial late win over Fiji with disputed tryOpens in new window ]

Schmidt’s side came away with a 21-18 win, but Fiji can feel a little hard done by after a late try for Harry Wilson was awarded despite there being no clear evidence he had grounded the ball.