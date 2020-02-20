PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi charged in Fifa bribery case

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser al-Khelaifi has been charged by Swiss federal prosecutors in connection with a wider bribery investigation linked to World Cup television rights.

The office of Switzerland’s attorney general filed an indictment charging Al-Khelaifi with inciting former Fifa secretary general Jerome Valcke “to commit aggravated criminal mismanagement”.

The Qatari football and television executive, however, no longer faces an accusation of bribery.

Following a three-year investigation, Fifa reached an “amicable agreement” with Al-Khelaifi last month, prosecutors said, to drop its criminal complaint relating to the awarding of 2026 and 2030 World Cup rights to Qatari broadcaster BeIN Sports.

Al-Khelaifi is the head of Doha-based BeIN Sports and also a member of the Uefa executive committee.

He was indicted for his alleged part in providing Valcke — who had influence over the awarding of World Cup rights until being removed from office in 2015 — with use of a luxury villa in Sardinia without paying rent valued at up to €1.8 million.

Valcke was charged with accepting bribes, “several counts of aggravated criminal mismanagement . . . and falsification of documents”.

For the first time in the five-year investigation of Fifa business, Swiss prosecutors revealed that they believe Valcke received kickbacks totalling €1.25 million to steer World Cup rights towards favoured broadcasters in Italy and Greece.

A third person who was not identified was charged with bribery over those payments and also with inciting Valcke to commit aggravated criminal mismanagement.

Al-Khelaifi was appointed to the Uefa executive committee, representing European football clubs, one year ago despite being implicated in the bribery case.

He is also an influential board member of the European Club Association, which is seeking to drive reforms in the Champions League to favour elite clubs such as French champions PSG.

Al-Khelaifi denied wrongdoing after being questioned in 2017 and 2019 in connection with criminal proceedings opened three years ago.

He has also been implicated in a separate corruption investigation by French prosecutors that is linked to Qatar seeking hosting rights for the World Athletics Championships. Doha hosted the 2019 edition.