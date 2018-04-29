Serie A pendulum swings Juve’s way after Inter comeback

Gonzalo Higuain seals priceless win in San Siro to move Old Lady four clear of Napoli
Gonzalo Higuain celebrates his late winner against Inter. Photograph: Alberto Lingria/Reuters

Gonzalo Higuain celebrates his late winner against Inter. Photograph: Alberto Lingria/Reuters

 

Juventus produced a stunning late show to beat 10-man Inter Milan 3-2 and get their Serie A title push back on track.

Juve saw their gap at the top of the league cut to one point when they lost to Napoli last weekend and they were heading for another shock defeat after Mauro Icardi’s effort and a Andrea Barzagli own goal put Inter within touching distance of a fine win.

But Massimiliano Allegri’s men, who led early on through Douglas Costa, refused to give up and drew level in the 87th minute through Juan Cuadrado and then two minutes later won it thanks to Gonzalo Higuain’s header.

The three points, which have to be considered a bonus, mean they are now four ahead of Napoli, who play Fiorentina on Sunday.

Inter battled bravely, having been forced to play most of the game with 10 men after Matias Vecino was sent off after a challenge on Mario Mandzukic.

Roma warmed up for their Champions League second leg with Liverpool by hammering Chievo 4-1.

The Giallorossi will hope to repeat their heroics against Barcelona in the last round by overturning a 5-2 semi-final first-leg deficit against Jurgen Klopp’s men on Wednesday and found some form on home soil.

They were woeful at Anfield, but fared much better in their domestic league, winning thanks to goals from Patrik Schick, Eden Dzeko (2) and Stephan El Shaarawy.

Schick opened the scoring in the ninth minute when he swept home Dzeko’s cross from the left and then the former Manchester City striker got on the scoresheet five minutes before the break by poking home Aleksandar Kolarov’s centre.

Roma were reduced to 10 men when Juan Jesus was dismissed for a professional foul, but Roberto Inglese missed the resulting penalty.

El Shaarawy made the game safe with a finish into the bottom corner before Dzeko’s second concluded the rout, with Inglese atoning for his earlier miss with a consolation in injury time.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.