Martin O’Neill back as Celtic manager after Wilfried Nancy sacked

Martin O’Neill has returned to lead Celtic for the rest of the season after Wilfried Nancy was sacked.

Celtic moved quickly to take the former Republic of Ireland manager back after his successful interim spell before Nancy’s appointment.

O’Neill and Nancy both had eight games in charge and contrasting fortunes. The 73-year-old won seven matches, while Nancy lost six.

The former Republic of Ireland boss said on Celtic’s website: “I am really pleased, in fact, very honoured to be asked back to manage the team again and I am looking forward to getting back to work again with the players.

“I know we would all have hoped for things to have worked out differently under Wilfried and I personally want to wish him good luck with everything he does in the game. He is a fine man and I am sure he will go on and achieve success again, I have no doubt of that.

“For me, I’ve been asked to take this great job on again and my focus will be to try and get us back to winning ways if we can. We will need everyone right behind us.”

Earlier, Celtic announced the departure of Nancy and head of football operations Paul Tidsdale in the wake of Saturday’s 3-1 home defeat by Rangers.

The club announced they had “decided to terminate the contract of manager Wilfried Nancy with immediate effect”.

A statement added: “The club thanks Wilfried for his efforts and wishes him and his family well for the future.

“Wilfried’s assistants, Kwame Ampadu, Jules Gueguen, and Maxime Chalier, will also be leaving the club and they take with them our good wishes.

“The club can also confirm that Paul Tisdale has left his position as head of football operations. We thank Paul for the contribution he has made in that role.”