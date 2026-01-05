Ireland

Cork student (20) dies after taking ill on ski trip in French Alps

Communities of Tower and Blarney said to be in shock at news of young man’s death

The young man died while on holiday with a Cork skiing and snowboarding group at a resort in the French Alps. Photograph: Getty
Barry Roche
Mon Jan 05 2026 - 22:351 MIN READ

A 20-year-old student from Cork has died after becoming ill during a ski holiday with friends at a French ski resort over the weekend.

The University College Cork (UCC) student from Tower, near Blarney, died on Saturday during a trip with a Cork skiing and snowboarding group at a resort in the French Alps.

Local Fine Gael councillor Damian Boylan said the community in Tower and Blarney was shocked.

“Everyone was shocked at the news – the lad was well known and well liked and would have been very involved with Blarney Utd so there’s a real sadness about the place today,” he said.

“It’s every parent’s worst nightmare for something like this to happen and away from home and all – it is so sad – my deepest sympathies are with his family.”

Cllr Boylan said that the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust was assisting the family with arrangements to get their son’s body back to Cork as quickly as possible.

