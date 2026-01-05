Scotland to have national bank holiday after first World Cup fixture

Scottish football fans need not worry about the hangover when they celebrate, or otherwise, into the wee hours after Scotland’s first match in the 2026 World Cup – because the day after the 2am UK time fixture looks likely to be a national bank holiday there.

The first minister, John Swinney, announced that Monday, June 15th will be designated a national bank holiday to mark Scotland’s participation in the tournament for the first time since 1998.

The anticipation among Tartan Army fans has been building since their team qualified for the men’s football World Cup for the first time in more than a quarter of a century after a breathtaking 4-2 win against Denmark at Hampden Park in November.

Swinney said: “I am taking steps to ensure the Monday after our opening game should be a national bank holiday so that – no matter the outcome of the match – we can all come together to share the occasion.”

Bank holidays can be appointed in Scotland by royal proclamation, with the first minister advising the privy council on proclamations that are then designated by the king. It means that public-sector employees whose work is managed by the Scottish government will get a day off, with the decision at the discretion of other employers.

Scotland men’s national team will play their first fixture against Haiti on Sunday, June 14th, with a kick-off at 2am UK time. This will be followed by other late-night starts at 11pm, including against Brazil, who beat Scotland 2-1 in Scotland’s last World Cup outing back in 1998.

The significant time difference, as well as the expense of tickets precluding travel for many fans, has prompted industry calls for extended pub opening hours and fan zones on the days Scotland are playing.

Swinney said: “Scotland qualifying for the men’s World Cup was a remarkable achievement and a landmark moment, and the reaction to the dramatic win against Denmark reminded us all what football means to the country.

“This year, we want to make the most of this huge opportunity for Scotland and ensure as many people as possible have the opportunity to celebrate the team’s success.

“Not only is this a historic sporting event, it’s also a chance for Scotland to be on the world stage, to attract business development, create tourism interest within the country and to make cultural and sporting connections.” – Guardian