Wilfried Nancy was never the answer, but he’s not to blame for the mess at Celtic

Any club confirming the end of an error after eight games owes an apology to its supporters. In Celtic’s case, even the admission of an all-time blunder in hiring Wilfried Nancy would be unlikely to placate the masses.

This is an operation that has so spectacularly lost its way that there was a period between Saturday’s Old Firm capitulation and the Monday afternoon announcement of Nancy’s exit when it appeared the Frenchman could limp on. His sacking proves one thing: Celtic’s hierarchy are not so blind that they miss what is staring them in the face. Well done, chaps.

Celtic do not have a monopoly on bad decision-making. It just currently feels as if that is the case. A club which has dominated in Scotland for more than a decade, which has vast resources and more scope to plan than others of much lower stature, should never be seeking a manager for a third time by January. That they are points firmly towards a lack of strategy and direction. It is a preposterous situation.

It took more than 40 days to hire Nancy, who duly lasted 33. He had no adequate credentials for this post and a one-dimensional outlook that failed even against moderate opposition in Scotland.

Paul Tisdale, the head of football operations, is the sacrificial lamb. It was always extraordinary that an individual whose claim to fame is managing Exeter could be handed any degree of power at a club of Celtic’s size. Tisdale’s exit, like Nancy’s, will not trigger any tears. Far more intriguing is how Celtic ended up with such underwhelming personnel in key roles.

A serious, functioning Celtic would have allowed Nancy to sign the new centre-forward and centre-back the team crave before Rangers visited. Available evidence suggests the outcome may have been no different – senior players were highly sceptical of Nancy from the outset – but this would have been a statement of intent.

The decline of Celtic’s squad, once so rich in assets, is astonishing. Nancy needed to be pragmatic when instead he was an ideologue. His employers must have known hiring a manager of this ilk in December would mean a significant January overhaul that suddenly has to take an entirely different form.

Celtic’s season has been defined by statements rather than victories. The first, rambling in nature, blamed everything short of Magna Carta for woes in the summer transfer market. Brendan Rodgers was berated in writing by Dermot Desmond, Celtic’s main shareholder, when departing in late October. The deeply personal nature of Desmond’s attack was classless, not least towards a manager who had delivered sustained success. Rodgers remains the highest calibre of coach Celtic could attract.

Desmond’s son, Ross, caused fury at Celtic’s annual general meeting with his defence of directors and criticism of fans. This occasion, brought to an unruly halt, was an embarrassment for all involved. Words from either Desmond were conspicuous by their absence among the 102 as time was called on Nancy. This form of selective communication does supporters a disservice.

When chairman Peter Lawwell resigned in December due to “abuse and threats”, Celtic’s followers were again placed in the spotlight. For Lawwell to walk away, the level of intimidation must have been severe. His interim replacement, Brian Wilson, has been a non-executive director for 20 years. This boardroom staleness has rightly been highlighted by customers.

Those responsible for targeting Lawwell should be condemned in the strongest possible terms. He was an undoubted asset to the club. Yet there is a lingering danger that Celtic have confused extreme and outrageous behaviour with the attitudes of a silent majority. Plenty of sane, peaceful Celtic observers have legitimate concerns about the club’s direction. All those supporters want is for Celtic to be the best version of itself; instead, the club is staggering around in the dark. Nancy was a symptom of that.

Someone, somewhere, has to act as the adult in the room and mend bridges between club and fanbase. There must also be new decision makers. Celtic will never be in financial peril under Dermot Desmond but the Irishman or his son have to properly demonstrate they are progressive custodians for this football era.

Celtic Park is a tired venue. This is a business which has a last-reported £77m (€89m) in the bank, which apparently finds it as difficult to upgrade facilities as it does to sign footballers. The chief executive, Michael Nicholson, makes himself available to nobody besides, very occasionally, an in-house media team. Celtic give the impression of being far too comfortable with being big fishes in a small pond.

There are two bizarre elements to this. First, Celtic proved – in what was the exception to a recent rule – they could mix it with the best during last season’s Champions League. This offered reason to progress, not regress. A glitzy world beyond Scotland briefly seemed to appeal to a club otherwise obsessed with staying a few steps ahead of Rangers. It is also a reality that this hitherto miserable campaign is salvageable. Celtic could emerge from the league phase of the Europa League. A domestic double is feasible.

Should these uplifting outcomes come to fruition, they would provide no justification for the pickle Celtic find themselves in. A reboot is desperately needed. Acknowledgment of failure around Nancy should be just the start. - Guardian