Man killed in Co Donegal assault named as businessman and former election candidate

Man in his 30s arrested in connection with attack

Stephen McCahill of the Corner House Bar, Ardara, Co Donegal. Photograph: Joe Dunne
Stephen Maguire
Mon Jan 05 2026 - 17:291 MIN READ

A man killed in a fatal assault in Ardara, Co Donegal, this morning has been named as businessman, community activist and former general election candidate Stephen McCahill.

A co-owner of the Corner House Bar in Ardara for the past 25 years, he was known affectionately as Mr Ardara by many. Mr McCahill (65), who was originally from Glenties, was an auctioneer and a director of a number of companies.

He stood as an Independent candidate in the 2011 general election, where he received 1,831 first preference votes.

The married father-of-two was pronounced dead following an assault at a domestic residence outside Ardara in the early hours of Monday morning.

A man in his 30s, who is understood to be known to MrMcCahill, has been arrested and is being held under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The scene has been preserved for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau. The office of the State Pathologist has also been notified.

A senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the investigation out of Ballyshannon Garda station.

