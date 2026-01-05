Man killed in Co Donegal assault named as businessman and former election candidate

A man killed in a fatal assault in Ardara, Co Donegal, this morning has been named as businessman, community activist and former general election candidate Stephen McCahill.

A co-owner of the Corner House Bar in Ardara for the past 25 years, he was known affectionately as Mr Ardara by many. Mr McCahill (65), who was originally from Glenties, was an auctioneer and a director of a number of companies.

He stood as an Independent candidate in the 2011 general election, where he received 1,831 first preference votes.

The married father-of-two was pronounced dead following an assault at a domestic residence outside Ardara in the early hours of Monday morning.

A man in his 30s, who is understood to be known to MrMcCahill, has been arrested and is being held under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The scene has been preserved for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau. The office of the State Pathologist has also been notified.

A senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the investigation out of Ballyshannon Garda station.