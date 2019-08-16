Mick McCarthy hands Troy Parrott a first Ireland call-up

Troy Parrott has been included in a provisional 40-man Republic of Ireland squad for September’s crunch Euro 2020 qualifier against Switzerland in Dublin.

Mick McCarthy has handed a first call-up to the prodigious Tottenham Hotspur striker, with Ireland also playing Bulgaria in a friendly at the Aviva Stadium.

17-year-old Parrott is yet to taste first team action for Spurs, but was included in Mauricio Pochettino’s squad during pre-season, starting fixtures against Manchester United and Juventus and featuring against Internazionale.

McCarthy has also called-up James McCarthy for the first time since his appointment last November.

The midfidler is in line for his first international cap since October 2016, following his summer move to Crystal Palace from Everton.

There are also first time call-ups for Stoke City defender Nathan Collins and Doncaster Rovers midfielder Kieran Sadlier.

McCarthy has cited a busy domestic calendar as the reasoning behind his large squad size, he said: “I dont know what’s going to happen between now and the next couple of games.

“We’ve got Saturday games, Tuesday games, Saturday and then the Saturday before me meet up. Players could get injured before we meet up.”

And he is well aware of the task facing Ireland when the Swiss arrive in Dublin: “Switzerland are a good side. They have been in the higher echelons of the top teams in Europe for the last number of years.”

Ireland play Switzerland on Thursday September 5th, before facing Bulgaria on Tuesday September 10th.

Republic of Ireland squad to play Switzerland and Bulgaria:

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth), Kieran O’Hara (Burton Albion, on loan from Manchester United)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), Richard Keogh (Derby County), John Egan (Sheffield United), Kevin Long (Burnley), Nathan Collins (Stoke City), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Greg Cunningham (Blackburn Rovers, on loan from Cardiff City), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers), Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers). Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United)

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Glenn Whelan (Heart of Midlothian), Josh Cullen (Charlton Athletic, on loan from West Ham United), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Alan Browne (Preston North End), James McClean (Stoke City), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), James McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers), Alan Judge (Ipswich Town), Harry Arter (Fulham, on loan from AFC Bournemouth), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Kieran Sadlier (Doncaster Rovers)

Forwards: Callum Robinson (Sheffield United), Scott Hogan (Stoke City, on loan from Aston Villa), Shane Long (Southampton), Michael Obafemi (Southampton), David McGoldrick (Sheffield United), James Collins (Luton Town), Aiden O’Brien (Millwall), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Sean Maguire (Preston North End)