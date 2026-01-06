Soccer

Gary Neville sells majority stake in The Overlap to Global media group

Neville to co-chair company alongside Global Group CEO Simon Pitts

The Overlap founder Gary Neville. Photograph: John Walton/PA
Tue Jan 06 2026 - 11:441 MIN READ

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has sold his majority stake in The Overlap to Global media group.

Since its foundation in 2021, The Overlap has surged in popularity – particularly its Stick to Football show, which features Roy Keane, Ian Wright, Jill Scott and Jamie Carragher alongside Neville – drawing over 38 million monthly views on YouTube.

Confirming the news on Tuesday, Global said the “strategic partnership will see The Overlap and Global grow a network of video-led media brands in football and other sports”.

In addition to football, The Overlap currently covers rugby and cricket.

Global’s portfolio includes a number of national radio stations in the UK, such as Capital, LBC and Heart.

“The announcement will see the beginning of a partnership to build out a media network spanning multiple brands and channels across sports verticals, led by football.

“The company will be co-chaired by Gary Neville and Global Group CEO Simon Pitts, with Scott Melvin as lead Executive Director,” the Global statement added.

The partnership follows the launch of Global Studios last year, focusing on video-first and branded entertainment.

