Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could make shock return as Manchester United interim manager

Ole Gunnar Solskjær could make a shock return to Manchester United as interim manager, with Jason Wilcox, the director of football, considering him a prime candidate for the role.

Solskjær is thought to be open to taking up the position at a club where he remains a huge fan favourite as a former successful player there. Senior players led by Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire would welcome his temporary appointment.

The Norwegian has considerable experience of leading United. In December 2018 he replaced José Mourinho, in a caretaker capacity, and oversaw an upturn that led to him being given the permanent role the following March.

This strong pedigree makes him a serious option for Wilcox and Omar Berrada, the chief executive, who view him as being able to affect results positively and restore a feelgood factor.

In his first spell, Solskjær led United to two top-three finishes, in 2020 and 2021, and the 2021 Europa League final, which was lost on penalties to Villarreal. A dire run of form the following season led to his sacking in late November with the side seventh. Solskjær is out work after being sacked by Besiktas last August. That was his first job since leaving United.

Michael Carrick, who is also out of work, is also under consideration for the temporary position. The former United midfielder was caretaker for three games in 2021 from late November to early December, winning two and drawing the other.

Carrick is also thought to be open to the position. The interim head coach, Darren Fletcher, is another candidate for the job until the end of the season. The Scot takes charge of United for the first time at Burnley on Wednesday. – Guardian