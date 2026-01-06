Morgan Gibbs-White penalty secures Nottingham Forest late win at West Ham

Premier League: West Ham 1 (Murillo OG 13) Nottingham Forest 2 (Dominguez 55, Gibbs-White 89)

For a while it seemed the only thing that Nottingham Forest were going to get right was show safe hands when West Ham passed them the Premier League’s crisis baton. Sean Dyche’s side were jeered off after an awful first half but an unlikely turnaround earned them their first win since December 14th thanks to an equaliser from Nicolás Domínguez and a controversial late penalty from Morgan Gibbs-White.

It was a goal that stopped the mood of the relegation fight shifting away from Forest. This was the night when it had to change for West Ham. A first win in 10 games would have had them closing in on 17th-placed Forest, who were looking at a fifth consecutive defeat after conceding a poor early goal, but there is no respite for Nuno Espírito Santo at the moment. His side simply cannot defend – West Ham are yet to keep a clean sheet since hiring the Portuguese manager in September – and slipped seven points below Forest after a VAR review led to Alphonse Areola being penalised for catching Gibbs-White when he tried to punch a cross away.

The vast number of empty seats in the home sections at kick-off summed up West Ham’s darkening mood. Apathy has grown and the worry for Nuno was surely that the tepid atmosphere would make it harder for his side to lift themselves after a nadir was reached during last weekend’s defeat by Wolves.

The splits are glaring, underlined by anti-board chants flaring in the moments after West Ham shocked Forest with an early goal. Even so, there was something approaching unity when the crowd realised the hosts were putting in the hard yards. Tomas Soucek offered leadership and grit after returning in midfield and there were early signs of life from Taty Castellanos, who started up front a day after joining from Lazio for £26m.

Forest were unnerved by the forward’s link-up play and movement. It was worth remembering that they have also toiled since a 3-0 defeat by West Ham in August signalled the end of Nuno’s time at the City Ground. Ange Postecoglou’s brief spell in charge was a disaster, and the initial momentum generated by Dyche faded during the festive period. The build-up to this game being dominated by reports that Edu’s job as Forest’s global head of football is under threat was a reminder that dysfunction is not the sole preserve of West Ham.

Lucas Paqueta of West Ham United celebrates his team's first goal. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty

Indeed, Forest biggest’s achievement during a wretched first half was to make West Ham resemble a functioning unit. It was a poor, nervy game and the breakthrough was fittingly scrappy. Omari Hutchinson was guilty of conceding a sloppy corner, Soucek flicked on Crysencio Summerville’s delivery and the ball went in off Murillo for an own goal.

Forest, who were booed off at half-time, mustered little in response. Neco Williams drew a leaping save from Areola at 0-0 and Callum Hudson-Odoi bent a shot against the bar from 20 yards, but otherwise there was a lack of wit in possession. Gibbs-White was muted, Hutchinson was ineffective against Ollie Scarles on the right and Igor Jesus was struggling to shake off Jean-Clair Todibo, who was an improvement on Max Kilman in central defence for West Ham.

Nuno had to be pleased. His preparations for the game were strained. Word of discontent has emanated from dressingroom, suggestions spreading that Nuno’s methods have not been received well by many players, and it is certainly a surprise that Callum Wilson, who withdrew from the squad on the day of the game, is in talks to leave West Ham five months after joining the club.

Somehow, though, Forest found themselves in an equally grim state at the start of the second half. Dyche bringing Dilane Bakwa on for Hutchinson made no difference at first. Forest remained dismal in possession and were relieved when Summerville had a goal disallowed after a VAR review confirmed Castellanos was offside earlier in the move.

Nuno had celebrated with glee. Moments later he watched on in disbelief. Elliott Anderson delivered a corner from the left and a clever glancing header from Domínguez looped over Kyle Walker-Peters at the far post.

Conceding from a set-piece for the 13th time this season threatened to suck the life out of West Ham. Anderson was starting to control midfield and Nuno responded by bringing on another debutant as Pablo Felipe replaced Lucas Paquetá.

West Ham surged. They raged when Summerville saw an appeal for a free-kick on the edge of the box waved away. Castellanos was booked for dissent and West Ham pushed again. Pablo put himself about and soon sent a shot over. Walker-Peters and Jarrod Bowen both went close.

Desperation gripped West Ham. But the sinking feeling increased when Areola’s challenge on Gibbs-White was deemed a foul after a review. – Guardian