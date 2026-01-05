Ireland joins six other European countries in condemning new Israeli aid laws

Humanitarian organisations say more aid is desperately needed in the Palestinian territory. Photograph: Abdel Kareem Hana/AP

Ireland has joined with six other European countries to condemn Israeli legislation “targeting” a United Nations aid organisation.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the legislation includes measures to “cut water, electricity and communications” to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (Unrwa).

It said this undermines the UN mandate, violates international law and is contrary to the findings of the International Court of Justice, ”while risking grave humanitarian consequences for the Palestinian civilian population and refugees”.

The joint statement was also issued by Iceland, Luxembourg, Malta, Norway, Slovenia and Spain.

They called on Israel to allow established international non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to be “permitted to operate in Gaza and that any deregistrations be halted”.

It said NGOs “constitute a significant part of all humanitarian and especially health services in Gaza and the West Bank” and they are needed “to confront the catastrophic humanitarian situation” in Gaza and beyond.

The statement concludes: “Respect for the privileges and immunities of the United Nations and for international humanitarian law is imperative.”

The legislation passed by the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, on December 29 was quickly condemned by UN secretary general Antonio Guterres, who described it as “inconsistent with the status and international legal framework applicable to Unrwa” and called for it to be “immediately repealed”.

Israel says the rules are aimed at preventing Hamas and other militant groups from infiltrating the aid organisations. – PA

