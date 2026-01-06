Ireland’s tax take hits record €106bn in 2025 despite fears over Trump tariffs

Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers and Minister for Finance Simon Harris speaking to the media in the Dept of Finance. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

Government tax receipts surged by almost 9 per cent to a record €106 billion last year despite the uncertainty caused by US tariffs.

The year-end exchequer returns, published by the Department of Finance on Tuesday, showed the Government collected €34.7 billion in corporation tax in 2025, €4.4 billion down on the previous year.

However, last year’s total was inflated by almost €11 billion from the Apple tax case. Stripping this out, underlying corporate tax rose by 17 per cent to €32.9 billion in 2025.

Despite warnings about the increasingly concentrated nature of Ireland’s business tax base, corporate tax receipts are expected to rise again in 2026 as a new 15 per cent minimum tax rate for big multinationals kicks in. Until now, companies have paid corporation tax at 12.5 per cent.

Income tax, traditionally the Government’s biggest tax channel, rose by 4.3 per cent to €36.6 billion, broadly in line with official forecasts.

VAT receipts rose 5.1 per cent last year to €22.9 billion, reflecting the strength of consumer spending, while excise duties increased by 3 per cent to €6.5 billion.

Total tax receipts, which included €1.8 billion of the Apple tax money, amounted to €107.4 billion last year. Excluding once-off tax revenues, total receipts were €105.7 billion, up by €8.6 billion (8.9 per cent) on the previous year and in line with department forecasts.

The Government recorded an underlying exchequer surplus of €3.8 billion for 2025, an improvement of €2 billion on the 2024 figure.

“The exchequer figures for 2025 are a reflection of the fundamental strength of our economy: income tax and VAT receipts, the clearest indicators of our economic performance, are continuing to perform well, while most other revenue streams are in line with expectations,” Tánaiste and Minister for Finance Simon Harris said.

The latest figures indicated that gross voted expenditure amounted to €109.4 billion last year, which was €5.7 billion (5.5 per cent) ahead of 2024.

Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers said: “The uplift we saw in public spending last year delivered on the key areas of importance we set out in Budget 2025: targeted investment in public services and infrastructure.”

"There were increases in weekly welfare payment rates, and continued investment in our frontline public service through the provision of additional teaching, nursing and garda posts," he said.