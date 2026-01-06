Man charged with murder of Donegal businessman Stephen McCahill

Michael Maloney (third left), escorted by garda detectives, arrives at Letterkenny District Court in Co Donegal where he is due to appear charged in connection with the death of Stephen McCahill in Co Donegal. Photograph: PA

A man has appeared in court in Co Donegal charged with the murder of businessman Stephen McCahill.

The 66-year-old married father of two was found dead outside his home at Beagh, Ardara, in the early hours of Monday morning.

Michael Maloney (32), of Loughros Point, Ardara, appeared before Judge Ciaran Liddy at a special sitting of Letterkenny District Court on Tuesday evening.

The accused, a nephew of the late Mr McCahill by marriage, was charged that on January 5th, at Beagh, Ardara, he murdered Stephen McCahill.

The charge is contrary to common law and as provided for by Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1964.

Mr Maloney, dressed in a dark-coloured hoodie and baseball cap, was arrested at a separate location a short time after the body of Mr McCahill was found at about 3.50am on January 5th.

He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda station in Donegal where he was questioned by detectives.

The accused is a popular musician with more than 15 million streams on Spotify.

A number of senior members of An Garda Síochána based throughout Donegal were also present in court.

Detective Garda Patrick Kelly of Donegal town Garda station gave evidence of the arrest, charge and caution of Mr Maloney.

He told the court he arrested Maloney at 2.25pm and charged him at 3.35pm. He cautioned Mr Maloney but the accused made no reply to the charge.

Solicitor for the accused man, Mr Mark Mullaney, made an application for legal aid, stating that his client was in receipt of social welfare.

He also said his client has a diagnosed psychiatric illness and requested he be given all daily medication in prison.

Sgt Jim Collins asked the court to have the accused remanded in custody to appear by video link to Letterkenny District Court next Monday, January 12th.

As the accused is charged with murder, there was no application for bail.

Mr Maloney was taken from the court by detectives and will be detained at Castlerea Prison.

A postmortem was due to take place on Mr McCahill on Tuesday.

No details of his funeral arrangements have yet been disclosed.

Numerous tributes have been made to Mr McCahill, who co-owned the Corner House bar in Ardara and who was also an auctioneer.

Among the tributes was one from singer Imelda May, who was in Mr McCahill’s bar last Saturday night and who was pictured with the publican.

Donegal’s first All-Ireland GAA captain and Donegal county councillor Anthony Molloy also paid tribute to Mr McCahill, describing him as a true friend.

Mr McCahill is survived by his wife, Marietta; his grown-up children, Stephen and Gemma; extended family; and a wide circle of friends.