Glenn Whelan in shortlist for FAI Player of the Year award

Glenn Whelan has made the shortlist for the FAI’s Senior International Player of the Year award after returning from retirement to feature in Ireland’s Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

The other nominees for the award, which is in its 30th year, are striker David McGoldrick and left back Enda Stevens.

Having been nudged towards retirement by Mick McCarthy’s predecessor, Martin O’Neill, Whelan featured in six qualifying matches last year as Ireland ultimately failed to gain an automatic spot at the European Championship finals. While the Sheffield United duo, McGoldrick and Stevens, both came to be regarded as key players for Ireland over the course of the campaign.

Katie McCabe, Denise O’Sullivan and Louise Quinn all make the shortlist for the women’s award after contributing to what was a strong start by the senior Irish side to their European Championship qualifying group. The trio featured in the team’s two opening games, home wins over Montenegro and Ukraine, with team captain McCabe scoring on both occasions.

The shortlist for the Under-21 award is particularly strong this year with Aaron Connolly, Lee O’Connor and Dara O’Shea all having impressed. Jack Byrne and Dundalk duo Sean Gannon and Chris Shields are the contenders for the League of Ireland award.

The awards normally take place in March but were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The winners are to be announced next week.

FAI Award 2020: Nominees

Senior Men’s International: David McGoldrick, Enda Stevens, Glenn Whelan

Senior Women’s International: Katie McCabe, Denise O’Sullivan, Louise Quinn

Young Player: Alan Browne, Josh Cullen, Callum Robinson

‘Three’ International Goal: Conor Hourihane v Georgia, Lee O’Connor v Sweden, Troy Parrott v Sweden

Under-21 Men’s Player: Aaron Connolly, Lee O’Connor, Dara O’Shea

Under-19 Men’s Player: Jonathan Afolabi, Will Ferry, Lee O’Connor

Under-19 Women’s Player: Sadhbh Doyle, Megan Mackey, Roisin McGovern

Under-18 Men’s Player: Adam Idah, Jason Knight, Oisin McEntee

Under-17 Men’s Player: James Furlong, Joe Hodge, Andrew Omobamidele

Under-17 Women’s Player: Shauna Brennan, Eabha O’Mahony, Jessica Ziu

Under-16 Men’s Player: Colin Conroy, Ben McCormack, Gavin O’Brien

Under-16 Women’s Player: Kerryanne Browne, Della Doherty, Aoife Horgan

Under-15 Men’s Player of the Year: Evan Ferguson, Glory Nzingo, John Ryan

Under-15 Women’s Schools Player: Aoife Cronin (Scoil Pól, Kilfinane), Ellen Molloy (Presentation Secondary School, Kilkenny), Jessie Stapleton (Palmerstown Community School)

SSE Airtricity League Player: Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers), Sean Gannon (Dundalk), Chris Shields (Dundalk)

Intermediate Player: Alan McGreal (Crumlin United), Dave O’Leary (Avondale United), Conor Tourish (Letterkenny Rovers)

Junior Player: Jordan Buckley (Usher Celtic), Sean Guerins (St Michaels), Kieran McDaid (Buncrana Hearts)

Colleges and Universities Player: Dean Kelly (IT Carlow), Maurice Nugent (NUI Galway), Rob Slevin (University College Cork)

Schools Player: Brandon Bermingham (St Mary’s Diocesan School, Drogheda), Josh Honohan (St Francis College, Rochestown), Niall O’Keefe (De La Salle College, Waterford)

Football For All Player: Laurence Bryan (Street League), Thomas Donogher (Powerchair), Dillon Sheridan (Cerebral Palsy).