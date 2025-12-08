Lowe set for Leinster return but Snyman and Ringrose could miss Leicester trip

James Lowe will return to training for Leinster and is in line to play against Leicester at Welford Road on Friday night. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

James Lowe will return to training and is expected to be available for selection on Friday for Leinster‘s trip to play Leicester at Welford Road (kick-off 8pm).

The Ireland winger has recovered from a calf injury but there are doubts about the involvement of RG Snyman and Garry Ringrose, who are to be assessed for injuries sustained at the weekend in Leinster’s opening 45-28 win against Harlequins, while Jordan Larmour, who was man of the match in that game, has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Snyman shipped a shoulder injury and a final decision will be made later in the week, while Ringrose had a cramp related issue.

Will Connors will return to training as he continues his recovery from an arm injury, again with a final decision on his availability to be made later in the week.

There were no further updates on Cormac Foley, Hugo Keenan, James Culhane, Jamie Osborne, Ryan Baird and Andrew Porter.