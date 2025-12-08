Orange wind warnings for several counties as Storm Bram set to hit Ireland

A yellow rain warning will be in place for seven counties from 9pm on Monday until 9am on Tuesday. Photograph: iStock

Flooding and difficult travel conditions are expected in several counties as Storm Bram hits Ireland, according to Met Éireann.

A status orange wind warning will be in place for Cork, Kerry, Waterford and Wexford from 7am to 3pm on Tuesday.

Another orange wind warning will be in place for Clare, Limerick, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo from 10am to 6pm on Tuesday.

A yellow wind warning will be in place for all other counties in the Republic on Tuesday, from 3am until 9pm.

A status yellow rain warning will be in place for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford from 9pm on Monday until 9am on Tuesday.

“Storm Bram will bring very strong to gale force southerly winds with the strongest winds along the coast,” Met Éireann said.

A yellow wind warning for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry has been issued by the Met Office. This warning will be place from 9am until 9pm on Tuesday.

Heavy rain is expected in several counties, falling on already saturated ground, Met Éireann said. This could lead to localised flooding, hazardous travel conditions and outdoor events being impacted.

There will also be an increased flood risk in coastal areas due to the wind and very high spring tides. Debris and loose objects may be displaced in some areas, leading to an added risk on roads.

In general, Monday will be breezy with sunny spells and scattered showers. There will be some thunderstorms this morning across west and northwest counties, and some mist along southern coasts.

Highest temperatures will range from 8 to 13 degrees.

It is expected to be dry for a time tonight “before turning very wet and windy or even stormy as a deterioration extends from the south”, Met Éireann said.

Heavy thundery rain and strong southerly winds will develop with gales along coasts. Some flooding is expected for southern counties towards morning due to a mix of high tides and onshore winds.

It will be relatively mild tonight with lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees.

Tuesday will be a windy and stormy day in many areas. It will be very wet in the morning with strong to gale-force southerly winds, veering westerly later with some damaging gusts.

Thundery rain will be widespread at first with some flooding possible.

Scattered showers will follow on Tuesday afternoon, with some heavy and thundery across west and northwest counties.

Highest temperatures will range from 13 to 15 degrees, dropping to 6 to 9 degrees on Tuesday night.

Temperatures will be “average or above for the time of year”, according to Met Éireann.