High Court action brought over Dart extension resolved

A company controlled by developer Sean Reilly has resolved its High Court action over a grant of planning permission for an extension to the Dart line.

Alcove Ireland Three Ltd, part of Mr Reilly’s McGarrell Reilly property development group, filed proceedings in October seeking to quash An Coimisiún Pleanála’s decision to grant permission for Dart+ Coastal North, CIÉ’s plan to extend the train line from Malahide to Drogheda.

Alcove Ireland Three, with offices at Pembroke Row, Dublin 2, is the owner of about 14 hectares of land located close to Rush and Lusk station in north Dublin.

As part of the plans for Dart+ Coastal North, CIÉ proposes to acquire sections of these lands, some permanently and others temporarily. According to court documents, CIÉ – a notice party to the action – says the land is required for the extension of the line.

In its judicial review proceedings, Alcove Ireland Three claimed the commission’s decision to grant permission for Dart+ Coastal North was invalid for various reasons, including that it interfered with the company’s property rights.

In November, when Alcove Ireland Three was due to move an application seeking permission to pursue their case, lawyers for the company asked the court to adjourn the matter to allow for mediation.

On Monday, barrister Damien Keaney, appearing for Alcove Ireland Three, told Ms Justice Emily Farrell that the mediation between his client and CIÉ had proved fruitful, and the matter had been resolved.

Mr Keaney asked that the proceedings be struck out, with no order as to costs. The judge made the order as sought.