Mohamed Salah takes part in Liverpool training amid speculation over future

Mohamed Salah took part in a Liverpool training session on Monday afternoon as speculation continues to swirl around the Egyptian’s future following his outspoken attack on the club and Arne Slot at the weekend.

Salah was all smiles as he and his team-mates began preparations for Tuesday evening’s Champions League fixture with Inter Milan at the club’s AXA Training Centre, most eye-catchingly speaking and laughing with Dominik Szoboszlai. Slot, meanwhile, could be seen watching the open session in the presence of a couple of his coaches.

Whether that means the head coach will select Salah for the game at San Siro remains to be seen, with Slot more than likely to address that matter when he speaks to the media in Milan on Monday evening. The Dutchman can expect to be bombarded with questions relating to Salah after his comments following Liverpool’s 3-3 draw with Leeds on Saturday. Named as a substitute for a third game in a row, the 33-year-old claimed he had been thrown “under the bus” and made a scapegoat by the Premier League champions following their poor start to the season.

He went on to suggest that promises made to him had been broken and that this coming Saturday’s Premier League game against Brighton at Anfield could be the last time he ever plays for Liverpool. Salah also insisted his relationship with Slot had broken down, all in all making it difficult to see him coming back into the team before his departure for the Africa Cup of Nations.

The forward has 19 months remaining on the £400,000-a-week contract he signed in April but is likely to be the subject of renewed interest from the Saudi Pro League when the transfer window reopens next month. Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal are both believed to be keen on signing the third highest goalscorer in Liverpool’s history. – Guardian

​