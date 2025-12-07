Ryan Tubridy marries Clare Kambamettu in west of Ireland ceremony

Broadcaster Ryan Tubridy and his partner Dr Clare Kambamettu have married in a ceremony in the west of Ireland on Sunday.

In a statement released this evening, the couple said they married in a ceremony with “their close friends and family”.

Mr Tubridy announced his engagement to Dr Kambamettu, a clinical psychologist, in June.

The former RTÉ presenter and Late Late Show host confirmed the news on his radio show, which is broadcast on Virgin Radio in the UK and on Q102 in Ireland.

“I’m very, very, very, very, very happy to confirm that I did indeed get engaged to my partner Clare on Thursday evening in the west of Ireland,” he told his listeners.

“It is a very beautiful feeling.”

Mr Tubridy, who is now based in London, said they were “surrounded by gorgeous people who we didn’t know, strangers in the hotel and people who were working around the place” when he proposed.

“I just decided: now is the time, and here we go,” he said.

“It’s a very exciting time to be alive. I’m a very, very lucky man.

“It’s one of those beautiful moments where the world feels lighter and there’s a whole new adventure ahead.”