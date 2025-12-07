Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool future in doubt as Arne Slot faces Inter decision

Mohamed Salah has sensationally claimed he has been 'thrown under the bus' and has no relationship with Arne Slot. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Mohamed Salah could be omitted from Liverpool’s Champions League trip to Milan to play Inter on Tuesday after his outspoken attack on the club and Arne Slot.

Salah’s future at Anfield is in question after the incendiary interview he gave at Leeds on Saturday, in which he accused the club of throwing him under a bus. The 33-year-old also claimed he no longer has a relationship with Slot, who omitted the forward from his starting lineup for a third game in succession.

The Egypt forward has 19 months remaining on the £400,000-a-week contract he signed in April but is likely to be the subject of renewed interest from the Saudi Pro League when the transfer window reopens next month. Al-Ittihad, who failed in a £150m move for Salah in September 2023, and Al-Hilal are both believed to be keen on signing the third highest goalscorer in Liverpool’s history.

Salah’s immediate future is also unclear. The forward reported for training on Sunday as scheduled. Members of the Liverpool hierarchy are understood to have discussed the situation but did not wish to inflame matters with a public response. Slot now has to decide whether to include the disillusioned player in his plans for Inter.

Liverpool will train at their AXA base in Kirkby on Monday morning, with the first 15 minutes open to the media. The squad will fly to Italy in the afternoon before Slot faces questions for the first time on Salah’s claims at a press conference at San Siro.

Salah, who received a message of support from the Egyptian Football Association on social media on Sunday, suggested in his interview at Elland Road that he may have played his final game for Liverpool. He is due to report for Africa Cup of Nations duty next Monday, 48 hours after Liverpool host Brighton at Anfield, but it is uncertain whether he will be involved in the club’s next two matches. - Guardian