Liverpool to play Community Shield on August 29th

It’ll be played a fortnight before the scheduled start of new Premier League season

Liverpool will take on the FA Cup winners in the Community Shield final. File photograph: Getty Images

The Community Shield will take place on Saturday, August 29th, the Football Association has announced.

The match between Premier League champions Liverpool and the winners of Saturday’s FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea will be played a fortnight before the scheduled start of the new domestic season on September 12th.

The FA said the kick-off time would be confirmed in due course.

It has been reported that the match could serve as a test event to welcome a restricted number of supporters into Wembley as part of plans for supporters to make a socially distanced return to sports venues more widely from October 1st.

The match will be immediately followed by an international break from September 2nd to 10th.

Last season Liverpool were beaten by Manchester City in the Community Shield, following a penalty shootout.

