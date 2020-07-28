Brighton complete Adam Lallana transfer from Liverpool

‘To have both his experience and quality out on the pitch will be a great addition for us’

Brighton have completed the signing of midfielder Adam Lallana from Liverpool, the south-coast club have announced. File photograph: PA

Brighton have completed the signing of midfielder Adam Lallana from Liverpool.

The 32-year-old was out of contract at Liverpool after joining in 2014 from Southampton and returns to the south coast having agreed a three-year contract with the Seagulls.

Brighton boss Graham Potter told the club’s official website: “Adam is a really exciting signing for us, someone I’m sure the supporters will be really looking forward to seeing play as and when things are able to begin to return to normal.

“To have both his experience and quality out on the pitch will be a great addition for us, and I know he will be an excellent role model for our younger players in the squad.”

Lallana, who has won 34 senior caps for England, made 22 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions this season.

He last appeared for Jurgen Klopp’s side in their home win against Bournemouth in March — their last Premier League game before the season was suspended.

The former Southampton midfielder was a Champions League winner with Liverpool last season and helped the club end their 30-year wait for an English top-flight title last month.

Lallana has made 196 Premier League appearances in total, scoring 30 goals, and appeared for England in both the 2014 World Cup and 2016 European Championships.

As well as the Champions League, Lallana has won the Fifa World Club Championship and European Super Cup with Liverpool.

He also won back-to-back promotions with Southampton from League One to the Premier League starting in 2012.

Potter added: “There is no doubting Adam’s quality, and if you look at his footballing CV his ability is clear for everyone to see.

“He has played at the very highest level, for both club and country, and achieved great things. He has a wealth of experience alongside his technical quality.

“The honours he won during his time at Liverpool, and the high regard in which he is held at Anfield, only further underline his ability and character.”

