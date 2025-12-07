Begrudging a canny fan and his near-perfect World Cup plan

The most dedicated – and possibly richest – supporter of a nation that has qualified for the World Cup? That would have to be a Scottish chap by the name of Daris Nesbit.

In advance of Saturday’s fixture draw for the tournament, the 24-year-old IT analyst booked – ready for this? – 22 hotels across the United States, Canada and Mexico in the hope that he’d hit upon the cities where Scotland will play their games.

And, as he told the Daily Record, he “hit the jackpot” – Scotland will play their games in Boston and Miami, where he has hotels sorted. And, as luck would have it, he also took a chance on booking flights to Boston before the price surge.

Lest you’re concerned for the fella, all his reservations are refundable, so he won’t be bankrupt. He’s planning a long stay, too. “I was meant to go home on June 24th but I genuinely think with the beer tokens I have saved, if Scotland get deep into the tournament I’m staying.”

How happy were those in the comments for Daris and his beer tokens? A bit begrudging. Having revealed he lives in the village of Bishopton in Renfrewshire, one said: “That’s right, tell all your plans as to when your place will be empty.” To which another replied: “He lives with his mum.” Tsk.

Quote

One of these men is the president of Fifa. Photograph: Mandel Ngan/Pool/Getty Images

“My successor? I don’t know if it is Trump or Infantino.” Sepp Blatter trying to figure out who took over from him as Fifa president, Donald or Gianni.

By the Numbers: 87

That’s how many minutes it took for the actual World Cup draw to take place after the start of that ceremony in Washington – 87 minutes of your life you’ll never get back.

Word of Mouth

“I don’t see a man, I see a snake. My wife would say to me, ‘he’s not a man, he’s wicked’.” Apart from that, Yaya Touré enjoyed a happy relationship with Pep Guardiola at Barcelona and Manchester City.

“He hasn’t delivered so far, for whatever reason. He needs to get the fans on side somehow and maybe show a bit of joy and a little bit of passion. At the moment, he is the prime minister of misery.” Jeff Stelling on Alexander Isak’s need to cheer up.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has not been universally acclaimed since his arrival at Real Madrid. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

“He seems like a clueless and insubstantial player, with the expression of a rabbit in the headlights. His quality at set pieces is masked by his right foot, but in open play he is non-existent.” Spanish paper Marca’s verdict on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Real Madrid experience thus far. In other words, must do a bit better.

Talking Turkey and body language

Once again, the Galatasaray v Fenerbahce derby proved to be a rather heated affair when the teams met last Monday at the snappily named Chobani Stadyumu Fenerbahçe Şükrü Saracoğlu Spor Kompleksi.

Leroy Sané gave Galatasaray a first-half lead but five minutes into added time, Aston Villa old boy Jhon Duran equalised for Fenerbahce.

At least some Fenerbahce fans appeared to enjoy Jhon Duran's goal and celebration against Galatasary. Photograph: Ozan Kose/AFP via Getty Images

How happy was he with his goal? Exceedingly. So much so, he leapt on top of the hoardings, grabbed a certain part of his anatomy and wiggled it about a little bit. And no, we’re not talking an ear lobe here.

A decidedly peeved Galatasaray asked the Turkish Football Federation to discipline the lad. The request was dismissed, though, so presumably Galatasaray accepted the decision, if a little grumpily, and moved on?

Hell no. They have filed a criminal complaint in the courts against Durán, accusing him of “harassment and indecent exposure”. No, really. The 21-year-old is on loan from Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. He might be rushing back there some time soon.

More Word of Mouth

“It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. I had a good relationship with the manager and all of a sudden, we don’t have any relationship. I have done so much for this club. The respect, I want to get it ... tomorrow [Jamie] Carragher is going to go for me again and again and that’s fine.” Mo Salah? In a mood.

“Enough excuses. He ate grass, he played with a helmet.” Paolo di Canio was, we think, being critical of Inter Milan’s Yann Bisseck.

“My god, I lost my hair.” Pep Guardiola after that bonkers 5-4 win at Fulham last week.

“Jamie Carragher’s son James has just scored his third professional goal for Wigan Athletic ... and is now just ONE goal away from his father’s career tally.” Sky Sports being mean to Jamie all over again.